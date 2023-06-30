Liverpool are engaged in talks with RB Leipzig for midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, with optimism now growing over a potential deal.

The likelihood of an agreement being struck was initially played down when interest in the Hungarian was first reported earlier this week.

However, This Is Anfield understands that stance has since changed, with the Reds now refusing to rule out a move for Szoboszlai.

A €70 million release clause in the 22-year-old’s contract expires today, leaving little time for Liverpool to make their move at that price.

But the Reds are now actively attempting to get a deal over the line, with the coming hours crucial to their pursuit if they are to exploit the clause.

Liverpool’s firm move comes after they held meetings with the player’s representatives earlier this week.

At that point, there was little belief that an agreement could be reached, with sources close to the club pouring cold water on the possibility of a transfer.

However, it now appears that the Reds’ confidence has grown, though it remains to be seen if they can get a deal over the line before the aforementioned deadline passes.

Newcastle had previously been credited with a strong interest in Szoboszlai, which it was thought they would follow up after missing out James Maddison.

But their chances have been dealt a blow after Liverpool moved decisively in the last 24 hours.

Szoboszlai, who is captain of Hungary, made 46 appearances for Leipzig last season as they finished third in the Bundesliga, scoring 10 goals and laying on 13 assists.