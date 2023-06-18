With Martin Tyler departing his post as lead commentator for Sky Sports, the broadcaster’s choice of replacement should prove to be a popular one.

The surprise news of Tyler’s exit emerged on Saturday, with his time at Sky Sports coming to an end after 33 years in the role.

It prompted relief from many supporters, including those on Merseyside, while others praised the 77-year-old for his tenure on the microphone.

Unsurprisingly, talk swiftly turned to Tyler’s replacement, with Peter Drury and Clive Tyldesley emerging as the early favourites among fans.

Sky Sports have now confirmed Drury has been appointed as their new main commentator.

The 55-year-old will retain his current role with NBC Sports in the United States alongside his new duties.

Drury is expected to helm one game a week, with Rob Hawthorne, Bill Leslie, Seb Hutchinson, Dan Mann, Gary Weaver and Ian Crocker also operating.

While that may seem to be a limited workload, it is similar to that of Tyler, who typically commentated on Sky Sports’ marquee fixtures on Super Sunday.

The appointment should prove to be a popular one, with Drury’s passionate, evocative style matching better to dramatic moments than Tyler’s dull tone of recent years.

It remains to be seen whether further additions will be made to Sky Sports’ broadcasting staff, with six other reporters claimed to have lost their positions.

Pitchside interviewer Geoff Shreeves’ future is also in doubt, with the Mail reporting that he has been “asked to take a significant pay-cut if he wants to extend his stay.”