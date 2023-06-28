Liverpool’s summer rebuild of the midfield got off to a flying start with the signing of a World Cup winner, but which of the other reported targets could be the best fit for the Reds?

Jurgen Klopp acted quickly to resolve issues in the middle of the park after injuries and form saw his side fall out of the Champions League places for the first time since 2016.

Alexis Mac Allister‘s arrival got plenty of fans excited ahead of next season, but his signature alone will not be enough to satisfy the Anfield faithful or rectify all of the underlying issues.

Here, we’re taking a look at the midfielders linked with a move to Anfield and ranking them based on their quality and suitability. Let us know if you agree!

6. Gabri Veiga

An exciting talent and perhaps the most attack-minded of those on the list, Gabri Veiga could complement Mac Allister who will likely operate on the left side of Liverpool’s midfield.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season with Celta Vigo, netting 11 times and providing four assists in La Liga throughout 2022/23.

His eye for goal will no doubt attract the attention of Liverpool fans, with Curtis Jones being the Reds’ top-scoring midfielder in the league last season with just three goals.

Another year demonstrating his quality or a move to one of the ‘big five’ European leagues would help him climb a list such as this.

5. Romeo Lavia

One name that has gained noticeable traction in recent weeks is Southampton teenager Romeo Lavia.

Despite the Saints falling to relegation in last spot, Lavia shone throughout 2022/23 and demonstrated his potential following a summer move from Man City.

At just 19, he would have to be regarded as something of a gamble ahead of a campaign in which Liverpool cannot afford to start slowly.

But he is unquestionably a player we should be keeping our eyes on and could fit nicely in the two ahead of the back three should Klopp persist with the formation we saw at the end of last season.

The teenager’s lack of experience is the only thing that lets him down on this particular list, but in his defence, the other targets aren’t a great deal older.

4. Ryan Gravenberch

A player who looked capable of being a generational talent 12 months ago, Ryan Gravenberch’s career has stagnated somewhat since his move to Germany.

The Dutchman spent large parts of last season on Bayern Munich’s substitutes bench as he struggled to make an early impact to life in the Bundesliga.

His time at Ajax was significantly more beneficial to his development as he grew into a versatile midfielder and a vital component of the side that lifted back-to-back Eredivisie titles.

Gravenberch’s career may have stalled, but Klopp has demonstrated his ability to mould midfielders to their full potential and this could be another opportunity to do so.

3. Manu Kone

Links to Manu Kone are showing no signs of relenting as the Reds look to add depth and quality to the midfield area.

Another youngster at just 22, Kone has become a mainstay in the Borussia Monchengladbach midfield and has caught the eye of a number of clubs across the continent.

He has two years of Bundesliga experience under his belt and his role has been compared to Fabinho by Bundesliga commentator Kevin Hatchard, giving fans an insight into where he could fit into Klopp’s system.

Liverpool need a player capable of breaking up play and of all the reported options Kone looks to be the most adept at carrying out this role, which was a major consideration in his ranking.

2. Khephren Thuram

As things stand – and we all know these things can change from one day to the next – Khephren Thuram looks the most likely on this list to be pulling on a red shirt next season, with good reason.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a stellar spell at OGC Nice since signing from Monaco in 2019 and has grown into a player who looks primed to become one of Europe’s best if allowed to do so.

He primarily operates as a traditional centre-midfielder, but Thuram is also capable of playing in a holding role or over to the left, something which will appeal to the manager as he looks to blood new players into his recently-tweaked system.

Thuram’s height and presence would also come as a welcome bonus in the middle of the park, with Liverpool’s midfield often accused of being too lightweight last season.

1. Dominik Szoboszlai

Fans were handed a welcome surprise when it was reported by a leading source that the Reds were actively pursuing RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai.

The 22-year-old is capable of playing in a variety of positions across the midfield, as well as on the right wing, but he has typically operated as an attacking midfielder and creative outlet.

Notching six goals and eight assists in the Bundesliga last season, the Hungarian boasts an attacking threat to accompany his impressive work ethic and could play in a number of different roles within Klopp’s system.

Newcastle are said to have expressed an interest in recent weeks, but developments suggest that Liverpool are well placed to make their move if the deal is right.