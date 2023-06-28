A leading source has revealed Liverpool’s interest in a new midfield target, with meetings already held with RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai.

Though Liverpool have made little in terms of concrete movement when it comes to their next signing, talks are ongoing over various deals.

Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, Romeo Lavia, Ryan Gravenberch and Gabri Veiga are among those to have been contacted via their representatives.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has now reported meetings with 22-year-old Leipzig attacking midfielder Szoboszlai this week, though a deal is described as “complicated.”

“There is an acceptance within the club that it will be a very difficult deal to get done,” Ornstein writes, though the emergence of interest at this level suggests there is still a confidence it could go ahead.

Szoboszlai is “high in Liverpool’s thinking” when it comes to adding to their midfield ranks, with the journalist also naming Thuram and Lavia in that bracket.

Though Fabio Carvalho‘s imminent loan to Leipzig is not connected to talks over Szoboszlai, his switch could cover for any exit.

Leipzig agreed a €70 million (£60.5m) release clause in the player’s contract upon his move from Salzburg in 2021, which ensures a “significant outlay.”

It could be argued, though, that the Hungarian is the most first-team-ready target to emerge on Liverpool’s radar beyond Alexis Mac Allister.

In a profile for FootballTransfers, writer Sam McGuire suggested that he could serve as an alternative to Jude Bellingham and a likely option in the advanced right-sided role in midfield.

Szoboszlai made the switch from Salzburg to Leipzig seamlessly, with 20 goals and 22 assists in 91 games over the past two seasons.

He has done so while operating in a variety of different positions, including all across the midfield and attack, but predominantly as a No. 10 or on the right wing.

Captain of the Hungary national team, he fits a similar profile to Veiga, with the suggestion being that Liverpool could target a more progressive right-sided midfielder following the breakdown of their pursuit of Mason Mount.

Newcastle are among the other clubs interested in a deal for Szoboszlai, though, ensuring negotiations could be more difficult.

There is no guarantee Liverpool will sign Szoboszlai, then, but the preliminary meetings are already out of the way and the club will by now have a sense of whether or not he intends to join.