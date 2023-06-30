Following the launch of Liverpool’s new away kit on Friday morning, the club have already confirmed when we will first get chance to see it in action.

Liverpool unveiled their 90s-inspired away strip for the 2023/24 season with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk among the players pictured modelling the shirt.

The kit features a nod to the club’s past with a green and white quarter pattern similar to the one worn in the 1995/96 season in which Robbie Fowler scored 36 times.

Fowler himself was among those pictured in the jersey at launch, but fans will be keen to see first-team players new and old wearing the kit on the pitch competitively.

The club confirmed on their Official Website that the first chance to see a glimpse of the kit in all its glory will come when Liverpool meet Leicester in Singapore for a pre-season friendly.

The clash with the Foxes will take place at Singapore’s National Stadium on Sunday July 30, which will be the first of two games in Southeast Asia as the Reds prepare for the new campaign.

Bayern Munich will come up against Jurgen Klopp‘s side three days later on August 2, before the Premier League season gets underway away at Chelsea on August 13.

Other pre-season fixtures include meetings with Karlsruher SC and Greuther Furth in Germany, before the squad fly out to Singapore to complete their 2023/24 preparations.

Fans will be hoping that the kit brings more fortune than last season’s white away shirt, which was worn at the scene of the crime for defeats away at Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth among others.