Liverpool have moved quickly to seal their first signing of the summer in Alexis Mac Allister, and their next could come in within the next fortnight.

Mac Allister was officially unveiled as a Liverpool player before the transfer window even opens, arriving from Brighton in a £35 million deal.

The move comes with Jurgen Klopp eager to get his signings through the door as early as possible, with the new No. 10 eyeing a swift start in pre-season.

To that end, it is likely that Liverpool’s next arrival – or more – will be made within the next two weeks, largely due to the upcoming U21 Euros.

That tournament, which takes place in Romania and Georgia, kicks off on June 21, with the majority of the Reds’ reported targets involved.

Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone are both in the France squad, Gabri Veiga has been called up by Spain, Romeo Lavia will be with Belgium and the pair of Ryan Gravenberch and Micky Van de Ven are in the Netherlands squad.

Players will be expected to report for pre-tournament training before its start date, meaning there is a small window for negotiations over transfers.

While talks with clubs, agents and, ultimately, players could take place during or even after the tournament, it would be Liverpool’s preference to do so as early as possible.

Contact has already been made with the representatives of OGC Nice’s Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Kone respectively.

Speculation over a move for Veiga, the 21-year-old Celta Vigo midfielder, has increased in recent days both in Spain and on Merseyside.

Furthermore, the Times‘ Paul Joyce has reiterated interest in Lavia and Gravenberch, though the latter is reported to be waiting to hear from Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel before any decision over his future.

When it comes to versatile defender Van de Ven, the majority of reports have stemmed from local sources in Wolfsburg, where he currently plies his trade.

It remains to be seen whether the 22-year-old centre-back is a genuine target or connections have simply been made due to the arrival of ex-Wolfsburg sporting director Jorg Schmadtke.

Liverpool already have two players at the U21 Euros, with Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott called up by England, and they will likely have a heavy scouting presence in the stands.

But there is every chance that number will have already increased by the time the first fixtures get underway on June 21.