With Romeo Lavia expected to make the move to Liverpool, footage of his highlights for Southampton in the Premier League show what he offers.

Lavia is set to follow Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to Anfield, despite the Reds’ initial bid being rejected.

Liverpool saw their first offer worth around £37 million turned down, and with Southampton valuing the teenager at closer to £50 million, their next bid is claimed to be in the region of £45 million.

A compromise is likely to be made, with Lavia becoming the club’s third first-team signing of the summer and another key cog in Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield rebuild.

Unlike Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, Lavia is a natural defensive midfielder, addressing a void in the squad beyond the in-demand Fabinho.

With only one campaign of Premier League football to his name so far, there could be uncertainty over exactly what the Belgian can bring to Liverpool.

A four-minute highlight reel from Sky Sports shows the type of midfielder Lavia is, having operated alongside James Ward-Prowse in a double-six midfield at Southampton.

It is clear that Lavia is an incredibly press-resistant midfielder, able to shimmy out of danger and dribble between challenges to retain possession.

There are shades of both Gini Wijnaldum and even Thiago to his game in this respect, though his use of the ball is, as of yet, not at their level.

As expected, Lavia can also be seen producing a number of vital tackles and interventions to thwart attacks – which, in a struggling Southampton side, will have been harder than usual.

• READ: Why Romeo Lavia has “the makings of a world-class midfielder”

Speaking to This Is Anfield back in June, Fraser Spinney (@FraserSpinney21), Southampton writer for Analytics United, explained how Lavia could suit Liverpool’s new box midfield.

“Whilst given his age he may not get into the team instantly, he could comfortably play as No. 6 or No. 8 – though he is so good as the lone pivot role it would almost be a waste to use him anywhere else,” Spinney said.

“I can see him taking over from Fabinho, or at least giving Jurgen Klopp a real decision to make there.

“It is difficult to envisage him lining up alongside Fabinho very often given their similar skillsets and the way Liverpool play.

“In a 3-box-3 alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold stepping into midfield they could form a very effective duo.”