Liverpool were greeted with the typical English summer weather of rain, a nice welcome back to the training pitches for members of the senior team and academy.

After undergoing tests on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp‘s squad enjoyed a day off on Sunday before returning to the AXA Training Centre for their first day of ball work.

The first day of pre-season saw only eight senior members return after their summer break with the rest to follow on Tuesday.

With tests complete they were joined by several young players from the academy as they took to the outside pitches as a number of interested figures watched on.

Here are five things we noticed from day two of pre-season.

Youth injected

Having returned to the academy last week, a number of young players were ready to be added to the fold to boost Liverpool’s numbers.

Among them were a trio of players who made their senior debut last season in Ben Doak, Bobby Clark – with a new hairdo – and Layton Stewart.

Tyler Morton made his return after his loan at Blackburn, while Lewis Koumas, Jarell Quansah, Harvey Blair, Melkamu Frauendorf and Dominic Corness all had the opportunity to catch Klopp’s eye early on.

They were also joined by goalkeepers Fabian Mrozek, Marcelo Pitaluga, Vitezslav Jaros and Jakub Ojrzynski.

A big opportunity awaits in the summer for the club’s youngsters.

Sporting Director watches on

Jorg Schmadtke arrived in the summer following the resignation of Julian Ward, with his arrival initially on a short-term basis for this summer before all parties reassess the success of the relationship.

And while he will have to wait a little longer to cast an eye on the club’s two new signings, he was present at Kirkby to watch training and chat with other club figures.

While it has gone quiet on the transfer front recently there is an expectation that Liverpool’s business is not yet over with another midfielder and a left-sided centre-back desired.

Thiago not on the pitch, but not to worry

Thiago was in the building for the first day of pre-season but it was clear that he was not involved in testing like his other team-mates.

This Is Anfield understands his absence is down to him following an individualised programme to ready him for the new season after he underwent hip surgery after last season.

His future has been subject to plenty of speculation of late but Liverpool are happy to allow the Spaniard to see out the remaining year of his contract.

Back to ball work

It is not unusual to see players kept away from ball work at the start of pre-season with focus initially on fitness, which typically includes plenty of running.

But there will be plenty of time for that in the weeks to come for Klopp’s side and on Monday they got to work with the new Premier League ball for 2023/24.

It’s the same tech as last season’s ball so there should be no obvious difference for the players, but you can bet they were delighted to get

Klopp humour and typical English summer…

It would not be England if it didn’t rain, right?

Well, Liverpool did not need long to really feel at home as rain jackets were needed on a gloomy and windy day at Kirkby.

Klopp was not in the least bit surprised by the “English summer” and he will welcome the looming training camp in Germany.

Liverpool players on pre-season day two

Goalkeepers: Adrian, Pitaluga, Ojrzynski, Jaros, Mrozek

Defenders: Gomez, Matip, Quansah

Midfielders: Fabinho, Morton, Corness, Frauendorf

Forwards: Nunez, Doak, Clark, Stewart, Koumas, Blair