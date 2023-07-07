Liverpool reportedly could look to offer Southampton a swap deal in order to get their next midfield signing over the line.

The Reds may need to find inventive ways to bring Romeo Lavia to Anfield after recent reports indicated that the Saints expect to recoup £50 million for the youngster.

Such a hefty fee is likely to perturb Liverpool, as well as their rivals for the signature, but the latest suggestions are that members of the current squad could be used as a makeweight in a potential deal.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has hinted that the Reds could use a “creative formula” to secure the Belgian’s signature, adding that some players could move in the other direction to make the transfer happen.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about Liverpool’s pursuit of the player, Romano claimed:

“For Romeo Lavia, the price tag is around £50million. But sources believe that maybe, with some add-ons or with a creative formula such as including some players, they can find a way with Southampton to reach an agreement.”

It begs the question, which of Liverpool’s current squad members could be used to sweeten the deal with Southampton?

Tyler Morton could be a permanent option for the Saints given that he has typically operated in a similar area of the pitch during his time at Liverpool and on loan at Blackburn.

His season at Ewood Park was cut short by injury but his impressive performances have given indications that he has the potential to develop into a top player in the coming seasons.

Nat Phillips could also make the move to Saint Mary’s, with the defender ready for a new challenge having been restricted to just one Premier League start last season.

A loan move to the south coast for Stefan Bajcetic would make a lot of sense for all parties, with his profile similar to that of Lavia and a temporary switch perhaps being the ideal way to build the Spaniard back up from injury.

The same could be said for Conor Bradley, who enjoyed a successful stint at Bolton in League One and a step up to the Championship could be an ideal move for his development.

Bobby Clark is progressing steadily through Liverpool’s youth ranks and could provide Southampton with a midfield option if they are to lose one of their star men this summer, while Sepp van den Berg could be used to strengthen the Saints’ defence as he recovers from his latest injury setback.

There are both temporary and permanent options available to Liverpool should they attempt to use players as leverage in the Lavia deal.

A potential transfer would likely require some form of compromise, with the current £50 million price tag an extraordinary amount for a 19-year-old, despite his unquestionable talent.