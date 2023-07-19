Dominik Szoboszlai got his first taste of football in a Liverpool shirt and he’s ready for more, with the new No. 8 relishing the chance to soon see “a dream come true.”

The Hungarian was named in the XI for the first-half against Karlsruher, used on the left of midfield despite the expectation he would slot in on the right.

We will know more as the weeks progress if this is the position Jurgen Klopp envisions for his No. 8 moving forward, but it promises to be an exciting journey to watch.

For now, Szoboszlai is committed to working relentlessly and that is all Klopp and the Reds faithful can ask of him, and that will soon see him live out a “dream” at Anfield.

“It felt very good, a very proud moment for me and my family,” Szoboszlai told LFCTV after Wednesday’s 4-2 win. “Really looking forward to having more and more games in a Liverpool shirt.

“I just give my best every day, every single day I wake up thinking of the best way to give my best and also perform well in the game.

“That’s why I am working really hard for this moment, I’m just going to continue.

“A dream is going to come true to play there [at Anfield] for Liverpool, not against them. I cannot wait.”

Szoboszlai has been with the squad for eight days now but has credited the team for making him feel at home from the off, and his gratitude was clear as day.

“I’ve felt really, really good. Nice guys, [made me feel] like I came to the team where I had been already, so thanks to all of them,” the 22-year-old added.

“Also, the manager is German so I know this style of play so I know this style of football. Nothing new for me but still have to do everything at my best every day, and I’m going to do it.

“It always feels good to win the game, I think we did everything that was possible. A good first game, now concentrating on the second one.”

Liverpool’s next match is against Greuther Furt in a behind-closed-doors contest on Monday, kick-off is at 12pm (BST).