With Jordan Henderson having now confirmed his switch to Saudi Arabia, the colleagues he will leave behind have rallied around to show their support for the departing captain.

Long-awaited confirmation of the midfielder’s move to the Middle East came on Wednesday night as he addressed fans on social media after calling time on his 12-year spell at Anfield.

While there is still yet to be an announcement from Liverpool themselves, Henderson has already been spotted training with his new teammates ahead of the next chapter which will take place under the stewardship of former Red Steven Gerrard.

It has been a highly-contentious transfer given the 33-year-old’s previous support for the LGBTQ+ community and the oppression that those groups face in his new country, but his now ex-colleagues have vocalised their support for what has unquestionably been an incredible Liverpool career.

Ibrahima Konate gave his best wishes as he shared a post of the two embracing during the incredible quadruple chase of 2021/22, with the simple but effective caption: “All the best captain.”

Konate has spent two years under Henderson’s leadership since arriving at the club from RB Leipzig, picking up League Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield medals in that time as well as reaching the 2022 Champions League final in Paris.

Tributes flooded in from the rest of the squad as the likes of Andy Robertson, Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago and others shared Henderson’s goodbye video and paid homage to the captain at the end of his stellar Anfield career.

It wasn’t just current Liverpool players who showed their support, with Martin Skrtel, Lucas Leiva, Robbie Fowler and Jamie Carragher among the ex-Reds to pass on farewell messages.

As you might expect, there was no shortage of comments left by the squad underneath the skipper’s emotional video as the likes of captain-elect Virgil van Dijk, Stefan Bajcetic, Harvey Elliott and Diogo Jota all added to the goodbyes.

Henderson’s new manager and Liverpool’s previous captain Gerrard also acknowledged the exit confirmation as the two prepare for a new chapter with Al-Ettifaq.

Liverpool will have to go into the 2023/24 season without their two most influential leaders as Henderson and vice-captain James Milner leave for pastures new.

The nature of the move and the manner in which it was handled has left a sour taste for some, but the midfielder will undoubtedly go down as a Liverpool legend having lifted every major trophy as captain for the Reds.