SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Tuesday, August 25, 2020: FC Red Bull Salzburg's Dominik Szoboszlai during a post-match press conference after a preseason friendly match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Dominik Szoboszlai the “unreal” signing LFC fans have been “crying out for”

Liverpool are making big strides in the transfer market and fans are delighted with the second arrival of the summer.

Dominik Szoboszlai has officially been unveiled as the Reds’ latest recruit and it is fair to say his signing has given supporters plenty of reason to get excited ahead of next season.

The Hungarian follows Alexis Mac Allister through the door as Jurgen Klopp continues his summer reboot of the midfield, answering longstanding calls from fans to restock the middle of the park.

Social media has been a busy place since the news broke, with supporters having their say on Liverpool’s new No. 8.

 

We’re expecting goals!

“Never seen him play but he sounds exciting and we’ve been crying out for a goalscoring midfielder for yonks!” – Jason Birchall on Facebook.

 

Big shoes to fill

“Bro saw the opportunity to take his idol’s number and took it!” – Shahriar Mahmud on Facebook.

 

Were we right to end the Bellingham pursuit?

That has all happened very quickly, hasn’t it?

Liverpool’s pursuit of Szoboszlai was first reported on Wednesday, but the Reds wasted no time in sealing the deal after triggering a £60 million release clause in the midfielder’s contract shortly before the June 30 deadline.

The midfield will look very different next season, with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all making way for the new arrivals.

If Szoboszlai is even half as good as a certain local hero who captained Liverpool and previously occupied the No. 8 shirt, we are in for a treat!

