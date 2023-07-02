Liverpool are making big strides in the transfer market and fans are delighted with the second arrival of the summer.

Dominik Szoboszlai has officially been unveiled as the Reds’ latest recruit and it is fair to say his signing has given supporters plenty of reason to get excited ahead of next season.

The Hungarian follows Alexis Mac Allister through the door as Jurgen Klopp continues his summer reboot of the midfield, answering longstanding calls from fans to restock the middle of the park.

Social media has been a busy place since the news broke, with supporters having their say on Liverpool’s new No. 8.

We’re expecting goals!

Dominik Szoboszlai is an unreal baller man, I can’t wait for next season pic.twitter.com/euxak1SK9n — Vision ?? (@Lfc__vision) June 30, 2023

What more do we all need than this!? https://t.co/lZr84DiHdP — Neil Atkinson (@Knox_Harrington) July 1, 2023

Szoboszlai 30 yard screamers is going to hit differently — callum (@Callum___Moran) June 30, 2023

Just watched a 9 minute compilation on Szoboszlai and I now know everything there is to know about him. He is are KDB. — Sid? (@Pradhz) June 30, 2023

“Never seen him play but he sounds exciting and we’ve been crying out for a goalscoring midfielder for yonks!” – Jason Birchall on Facebook.

Imagine Szoboszlai and Trent on free kicks at Liverpool

pic.twitter.com/MwrCXtGVWS — Tom (@Tom1000j) June 28, 2023

Big shoes to fill

New era can start: 7 Luis Diaz

8 Szoboszlai

9 Darwin

10 Mac Allister pic.twitter.com/EBmJVahYaM — LiverpoolGoals (@Liverpoolgoals_) July 2, 2023

DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI IS OFFICIALLY OUR NEW 8 ??? pic.twitter.com/je0nQuRIeM — isla ?? (@chinagotcovid) July 2, 2023

His name is Dom Szoboszlai, he wears the number 8 pic.twitter.com/0cLH3EAAzQ — Andy Heaton (@Andrew_Heaton) July 2, 2023

“Bro saw the opportunity to take his idol’s number and took it!” – Shahriar Mahmud on Facebook.

Szoboszlai 8 ?? We know have a player that can hit absolute rockets like Gerrard used to it’s full circle ?? pic.twitter.com/k7V32BRFOf — Ste (@LFC92) July 2, 2023

Thankfully someone has already taken the 8 after Gerrard so there's slightly less pressure on Szoboszlai — HITMANHARJ ? (@hitmanharj) July 2, 2023

Were we right to end the Bellingham pursuit?

Looks like it might be Mcallister, Szoboszlai and Thuram instead of Bellingham — Akki (@Akki_GymGuy) June 30, 2023

Szoboszlai is potentially a Mane level signing in terms of general impact. KDB-like potential as an output machine from the midfield, which is something Liverpool lacked since basically Gerrard. There is still work to do in other areas, but the deal itself is so lovely. — HT (@half_turn) June 30, 2023

I said this from the very beginning after #LFC missed out on Bellingham. Dominik Szoboszlai is the perfect signing for #LFC this summer. https://t.co/eVYkbfV43l — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) July 1, 2023

Luis Diaz, Gakpo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister and Trent on the same team is ball striking heaven pic.twitter.com/OY1Kf6v8hA — #LFC (@DONTM1SSS) July 2, 2023

Szoboszlai and Mac Allister for a combined £95million then is it? pic.twitter.com/jHo8vwoEuC — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) June 30, 2023

That has all happened very quickly, hasn’t it?

Liverpool’s pursuit of Szoboszlai was first reported on Wednesday, but the Reds wasted no time in sealing the deal after triggering a £60 million release clause in the midfielder’s contract shortly before the June 30 deadline.

The midfield will look very different next season, with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all making way for the new arrivals.

If Szoboszlai is even half as good as a certain local hero who captained Liverpool and previously occupied the No. 8 shirt, we are in for a treat!