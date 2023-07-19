★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail

LFC 2023/24 HOME KIT

GET READY FOR THE NEW SEASON

SHOP NOW
KARLSRUHER, GERMANY - Wednesday, July 19, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the first goal during a pre-season friendly match between Karlsruher SC and Liverpool FC at the Wildparkstadion. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Enjoyed that” – Fans pleased with new signings and attacking duo in friendly win

Liverpool won 4-2 away to Karlsruher on Wednesday evening, with three forwards scoring all of the Reds’ goals in a strong start to pre-season.

The Reds faced their first game of the summer in Germany, with a good runout for Jurgen Klopp‘s players taking precedence.

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring early on, prior to Lars Stindl’s stunning equaliser, as Liverpool fans were treated to Dominik Szoboszlai‘s first appearance.

Sebastian Yung fired Karlsruher into the lead after the break, but substitute Cody Gakop produced a lovely touch and finish to equalise for Liverpool.

Just as it looked as though both sides would leave with a share of the spoils, Diogo Jota struck twice in stoppage time, with Alexis Mac Allister providing one of the assists.

Here’s how Liverpool supporters reacted to the win on social media and This Is Anfield.

 

It was an ideal way to begin the summer, with many delighted to see the Reds back…

“Enjoyed that. Welcome back football. Particularly enjoyed Trent in mid, looks so natural.”

Mr Diini in the This Is Anfield comments

“We are back again”

Israel Jp on Facebook

 

Szoboszlai and Mac Allister were both assessed positively…

“When Mac Allister has the ball ‘wasteful’ is erased from the dictionary.”

Kloppleganger in the This Is Anfield comments

 

There was also plenty of praise for Gakpo and Jota…

“Jota showing us that he wants to be a starter and I’m OK with it tbh. Nice win Redmen. YNWA!”

skizofreniktamer in the This Is Anfield comments

“——-“

Name on Facebook

Next up for Liverpool is a meeting with Greuther Furth on Monday (12pm UK).

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks