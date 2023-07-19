Liverpool won 4-2 away to Karlsruher on Wednesday evening, with three forwards scoring all of the Reds’ goals in a strong start to pre-season.

The Reds faced their first game of the summer in Germany, with a good runout for Jurgen Klopp‘s players taking precedence.

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring early on, prior to Lars Stindl’s stunning equaliser, as Liverpool fans were treated to Dominik Szoboszlai‘s first appearance.

Sebastian Yung fired Karlsruher into the lead after the break, but substitute Cody Gakop produced a lovely touch and finish to equalise for Liverpool.

Just as it looked as though both sides would leave with a share of the spoils, Diogo Jota struck twice in stoppage time, with Alexis Mac Allister providing one of the assists.

Here’s how Liverpool supporters reacted to the win on social media and This Is Anfield.

It was an ideal way to begin the summer, with many delighted to see the Reds back…

Excellent opening run out for the Reds in Karlsruher, fitness levels of most of them look pretty good for a first game back. Jota involved in 3 of the 4 goals great to see too #LFC — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) July 19, 2023

Great to see Liverpool back in action. Just a friendly but give me actual footy over transfer window cry arsing every time — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) July 19, 2023

“Enjoyed that. Welcome back football. Particularly enjoyed Trent in mid, looks so natural.”

– Mr Diini in the This Is Anfield comments

“We are back again”

– Israel Jp on Facebook

The main talking points from that: 1. Full-backs as midfielders

2. Mac Allister looks class

3. Black goalie shorts — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) July 19, 2023

Enjoyed that. Great to have the reds back ??? — Bobby (@Bobby96LFC) July 19, 2023

Szoboszlai and Mac Allister were both assessed positively…

?? Dominik Szoboszlai completed 44 passes out of 46 attempted passes in his first #LFC game. He also completed four long balls out of four attempts. Not a bad first 45 minutes for the Hungarian. Seemed to thrive interchanging from left to right in midfield. pic.twitter.com/lvqLz2Z7pB — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) July 19, 2023

I’ve watched 20 mins of Szoboszlai and I’m convinced he’s the best midfielder in the world — P (@___PM1O) July 19, 2023

“When Mac Allister has the ball ‘wasteful’ is erased from the dictionary.”

– Kloppleganger in the This Is Anfield comments

The link up between Szoboszlai and Mo Salah?. I have seen the light Salah is getting 50 goals in the league next season? — Terrible Football Takes (@BadFutbollTakes) July 19, 2023

Mac Allister's work off the ball had been strong already and then he nips in to win it back and set up Jota at the end. Klopp will be pleased at that. Good start for both of the new signings. — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) July 19, 2023

Having watched Mac Allister for 45 minutes, I can confirm that he is the missing piece to the puzzle. Jota and Gakpo also looking very sharp already. Second half look much better in the build-up than the first IMO — GoalMouth (@GooalMouth) July 19, 2023

There was also plenty of praise for Gakpo and Jota…

That’s what Diogo does. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) July 19, 2023

Just love Cody Gakpo as a footballer. Liverpool's new Bobby Firmino (albeit still different in certain attributes). — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) July 19, 2023

“Jota showing us that he wants to be a starter and I’m OK with it tbh. Nice win Redmen. YNWA!”

– skizofreniktamer in the This Is Anfield comments

Jota has looked extremely sharp here. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) July 19, 2023

Like I said towards end of last season if Jota had been available more we easily finish 3rd — Akki (@Akki_GymGuy) July 19, 2023

Gakpo just oozes class ? He has to be in the starting XI for me without a doubt#LFC — Mara (@mara_lfc) July 19, 2023

Next up for Liverpool is a meeting with Greuther Furth on Monday (12pm UK).