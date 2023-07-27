Fabinho is set to be left out of Liverpool’s pre-season trip to Singapore with a proposed move to Al Ittihad now back on track.

The Brazilian missed the Reds’ recent training camp in Germany after a £40 million bid for his services was received from the Saudi Pro League.

But his Anfield departure was later thrown into doubt amid a disagreement over payment terms relating to the fee.

Negotiations have since continued, however, with expectation now growing that Fabinho will ultimately be allowed to complete the move to Al Ittihad.

And This Is Anfield understands he will now be left behind as Jurgen Klopp and his squad travel to Asia for the second leg of their pre-season preparations.

Liverpool are set to face Leicester City and Bayern Munich in friendlies during their one-stop stay in the Far East.

They will do so not only without Fabinho but also Jordan Henderson, whose £12m move to Al Ettifaq is on the brink of being completed.

The captain posted an emotional goodbye message on social media on Wednesday evening, with official confirmation from the two clubs now imminent.

With two key men departing in midfield, Liverpool are turning their attentions to securing reinforcements in that position.

The Reds are set to return with a second bid for Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia after an initial offer worth £37m was rejected.

The Saints are keen to secure a fee closer to £50m, though there is optimism that a compromise deal can be reached in the coming days.

It remains to be seen if an agreement can be struck in time for Lavia to play any part in the upcoming friendlies in Singapore.