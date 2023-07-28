Things have have begun to move quickly for Liverpool in the transfer window.

Fabinho undergoes medical

Fabinho‘s move to Al Ittihad seems to finally be going through after the Brazilian was pictured at a medical facility in Dubai.

According to Itti Mania, who posted the photo, the midfielder was there “to conduct the second part of the medical examination before completing his transfer.”

The move for Fabinho was first reported on July 13, but the £40 million deal has taken a while to go through due to issues believed to be relating to Al Ittihad’s financing.

Now the Brazilian has completed his medical, the proof of funds will have been provided and Liverpool will want the transfer done so they can push ahead in their pursuit of Romeo Lavia.

The Reds have already had a £37 million bid rejected by Southampton for the midfielder, but are expected to return with a higher offer.

3 things today

Jordan Henderson has, in a speech to his Liverpool teammates, said that a key reason for his departure was “his desire not to hold the club back,” reports the Athletic – if you say so, Jordan

Conor Bradley‘s absence from Jurgen Klopp‘s squad in Singapore is due to him nursing a minor injury issue – he shouldn’t be sidelined for long

Richard Masters, the Premier League CEO, has voiced similar concerns to Klopp, saying players are “maxed out” by how much football they’re playing

Latest from the transfer market

David Ornstein has said Liverpool will be “attentive” to midfielders beyond Lavia, while speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE

Torino are playing hardball for Dutch defender Perr Schuurs after Liverpool “showed interest” in him, report Toro.it – not sure Jorg Schmadtke will be too bothered, to be honest

Sadio Mane has added his name to the list of players heading to Saudi Arabia. After just one year at Bayern Munich, he has signed for Al Nassr

And elsewhere…

Riyad Mahrez has joined Saudi side Al-Ahli for £30 million – the second best winger moving to Saudi Arabia today

Turkey and Italy are to merge their bids to host Euro 2032, meaning the UK and Ireland’s chances for hosting in 2028 could have improved

England beat Denmark 1-0 in the group stage of the Women’s World Cup

Video of the day

Could Trent Alexander-Arnold finally face some competition for free-kicks?

This strike from Dominik Szoboszlai certainly suggests so however, there will be a wall in front of him next time!