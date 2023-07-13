Saudi Arabia side set to bid £40m for Fabinho

On the day that news broke of Jordan Henderson seriously considering a move to Saudi Arabia, Fabinho is now to be the subject of a bid from the region.

If one midfielder possibly going to Saudi was not enough, another has now been added to the mix.

According to the Athletic‘s extremely well connected reporter David Ornstein, who has been reporting on Henderson possibly joining Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq, Fabinho is to be the subject of a £40 million bid.

Al Ittihad are said to be the club set to make the approach and “it is anticipated a decision will move quickly one way or the other.”

Fabinho has three years remaining on his current contract and while last season was not his finest, he has remained an integral member of Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield, so surely the Reds would demand more than £40 million.

As the sole specialist defensive midfielder, Liverpool would not simply let the No. 3 leave without a suitable replacement – Ornstein has name-checked Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia, who has a price tag in the region of £50 million.

It is a crazy development alongside the Henderson news, as despite knowing Liverpool’s midfield has been in need of a rebuild, to lose two more experienced players would be a remarkable.

The Reds already bid farewell to James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while the latter two were fringe players, it would represent a significant summer overhaul just weeks out from the new season if either or both of Fabinho and Henderson were to depart.

Al Ittihad, the club interested in Fabinho, have signed former Celtic man Jota, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante this summer as the Saudi Pro League continue to poach players from across Europe.

They are managed by Nuno Espirito Santo, former Wolves boss, who briefly coached Fabinho when they were at Rio Ave together in 2012.

Fabinho was Liverpool’s second-most used player last season, starting 40 of the Reds 52 games in all competitions.