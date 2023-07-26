Fabinho‘s move to Al Ittihad is back on track and there are “renewed expectations” that the transfer will soon be official after a hiccup when it came to financial terms.

Fabinho‘s switch to the Saudi Pro League has been in the works for nearly two weeks but it had gone quiet in recent days when it came to making it official.

On Tuesday, a report stated that it was in doubt and a return to the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday was on the cards if the situation did not change as Liverpool awaited financial clarity.

But the Times‘ Paul Joyce has now reported that there are “renewed expectations” that it will go ahead with talks initiated once more.

The deal had “stalled over payment terms to Liverpool,” which was revealed by Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte a few days earlier.

The Saudi club did not have proof from the bank that they had released the necessary funds for the £40 million transfer, but that now appears to have been resolved.

The club will have wanted assurances of the payment plan before they moved forward, and they will put the initial funds to good use as they push ahead for their third summer signing.

It is has been a drawn out exit for both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson at a time when focus should be on incomings and preparing for the new season, which is just over two weeks away.

The end is near, though, for both as the now former captain has already been spotted training with his new club despite an official announcement having yet to be made.

Liverpool are wasting little time in securing their third signing of the summer after tabling a bid for Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia, the first offer of £34 million plus £4 million in add ons was rejected.

This Is Anfield understands negotiations between the two clubs have continued since the rejected offer and the Reds will want to move at speed to have Lavia involved for the trip to Singapore.