FSG partner admits Liverpool needs “massive investment”

Development on a minority sale of Liverpool FC remains slow going but Fenway Sports Group know that “massive investment” is required to remain competitive.

It was announced back in November that FSG would be seeking investment for the club, but eight months on and there has been no developments after an initial flurry of speculation.

If you had missed the news late last year you could be forgiven for being clueless about a partial sale of the club as it has been business as normal.

Reports had suggested a deal was expected ‘over the summer’ but there has yet to be a breakthrough on that front, despite claims Formula 1 owners Liberty Media were in contention.

The club’s owners know investment is crucial to compete in an ever-changing landscape, and FSG partner and Boston Red Sox President and CEO, Sam Kennedy says it is no secret “massive investment is needed.”

“These clubs, these franchises, they need massive investment,” Kennedy said, via Bloomberg.

“Are we disciplined? Do we try to be disciplined? Yes, of course, because we need to spend at the player development area on free agents, on transfers when it comes to global football.”

The use of “disciplined” goes hand in hand with Liverpool’s self-sustaining model under FSG, which leaves little room for error in the transfer window.

There had been hopes that investment would arrive in time for the summer window but the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined £95 million were early signs that Jurgen Klopp would be backed.

Impending player departures will see funds reinvested back into the squad but there’s a clear acceptance that a ceiling is in place without investment.

The club cannot afford to be left behind as the football landscape changes so they will need to remain savvy and “disciplined” in the market.

But how long we will have to wait to see an investment opportunity before being rubber-stamped remains to be seen, but it will need to be in both FSG’s and Liverpool’s best interests.