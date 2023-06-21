FSG are yet to secure further investment into Liverpool, seven months on, but one group involved in talks have confirmed Premier League interest.

It was back in November that Fenway Sports Group announced their intentions to seek investment into Liverpool, with a sale of the club later ruled out.

But despite an ongoing pursuit of a minority backer, there has been no breakthrough when it comes to bringing funds into Anfield.

In March, however, it was reported that FSG were targeting “major media companies” to partner with, with Liberty Media named as a possibility.

Liberty Media, who own Formula 1, SiriusXM radio and Major League Baseball franchise the Atlanta Braves, have now confirmed they are exploring moves into the Premier League.

Speaking on the Walker Webcast, chief executive Greg Maffei explained how the group was looking to replicate their success with Formula 1 and “build value” in other sports.

“I would dispute buying on the cheap. We like to buy for a fair price then hopefully build value,” he said.

“The demonstrated success of Formula 1, we now have – credit them – a reputation in sports, and others we have talked to, we can replicate that.

“You mention the Premier League teams; there isn’t an asset we haven’t looked at.

“That doesn’t mean we’ve been ready to buy them all but we look at everything because we do think sports in general is attractive.

“We do think there are upsides and do think those things that management teams have taught us can help apply perhaps in other sports situations.”

It seems, at this stage, that Liberty Media are the most likely investors into Liverpool, particularly as it has been claimed that backers from the US are more likely than, for example, the Middle East.

Forbes valued the group’s sporting assets at almost $21 billion earlier this year, with their purchase of Formula 1 coming at an estimated $4.4 billion and rising significantly in value.

That suggests, at least, that they would have the capital to back Liverpool in future developments.