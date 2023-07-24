It was a worthy exercise but a frustrating result for Liverpool, as they fought back to draw 4-4 with German second-tier side Greuther Furth.

Greuther Furth 4-4 Liverpool

Pre-Season Friendly (2), MS-Technologie-Stadium

July 24, 2023

Goals

Diaz 22′ (assist – Alexander-Arnold)

Green 47′

Nunez 50′ (assist – Salah)

Nunez 59′ (assist – Salah)

Petrov 67′

Sieb 75′

Sieb 78′

Salah 88′ (assist – Nunez)

After a delay for rain, Liverpool kicked off their second friendly of pre-season with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cody Gakpo in midfield and Conor Bradley drifting in the hybrid role.

Held behind closed doors, there was a real training session feel around the game, with a slower tempo and Liverpool controlling the game against their 2.Bundesliga opponents.

Ben Doak gave excitement to the tie, though, with his dazzling runs on the right flank, the Scot carving the first chance of the game out for himself.

Liverpool first-half XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister, Gakpo; Doak, Diaz, Jota

The opening goal, from Luis Diaz, was sumptuous, given the space to run into and then twist into position to bend the ball beyond the goalkeeper and in.

Diogo Jota‘s pressing from the front created a number of opportunities for himself, but the Portuguese was unable to convert them – including one from a tight angle that struck the post.

HT: Greuther Furth 0-1 Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp made 11 changes again at the break including more exposure for youngsters Jarell Quansah, James McConnell and Lewis Koumas.

It was the oldest player on the pitch who was culpable for Furth’s equaliser, with Adrian playing a nasty pass out to McConnell who was tackled for a simple finish for Julian Green within two minutes of kickoff.

Thankfully the quality at the other end paid off, with Mohamed Salah laying it on for Darwin Nunez to grab his second goal of pre-season for 2-1.

Liverpool second-half XI: Adrian (Pitaluga 75′); Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas; McConnell, Elliott (Frauendorf 75′), Jones (Clark 75′); Salah, Koumas (Scanlon 75′), Nunez

Nunez grabbed another before the hour, the new No. 9 wasting no time after a frustrating end to his maiden campaign – his second goal coming with a smart turn and finish.

Armindo Sieb levelled again for Furth before Klopp made further changes, including the introduction of 20-year-old Marcelo Pitaluga, with Sieb then scoring again to make it 4-3.

Thankfully, Nunez and Salah were on hand to earn the draw, the striker’s pace and delivery teeing his winger up to touch home.

It was a strange end to the game, then, but one which cannot be read into too much – it is, after all, only the second friendly of pre-season!

Next friendly: Leicester (Singapore) – Sunday, July 30, 10am (BST)