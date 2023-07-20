★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 21, 2023: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Gutted, disappointed & furious” – Fans aren’t holding back on Henderson decision

Jordan Henderson‘s impending move from Liverpool to Saudi Arabia has triggered reactions across the fan base, with many, rightly, pointing to a “sorry end” for the captain.

When a captain who has been with the club for 12 years and has lifted seven trophies leaves, you expect it to be with great fanfare and adulation.

But that is not the case for Henderson, who is to leave during pre-season to a country that oppresses the very rights he has publicly supported.

Moving on is one thing, but the destination has rightly left many Reds disappointed and feeling as though his actions and words do not accurately portray the captain they thought led their club.

So, when news broke of Liverpool accepting a £12 million fee from Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq, social media quickly burst into life as fans discussed what it means to them.

 

There are plenty who feel Henderson’s words of support for the LGBTQ+ community now feel hollow, and it’s leaving a bitter taste…

“Thanks for the memories captain but it was time to go! I have no problem with this sale as it benefits both parties; you can’t argue for against Hendo. It’s his life and career and he owes no supporter/LGBT org anything. They don’t pay his bills!

“Time for a new revolution in midfield; which this club has been crying for the last few years!” — JonnyCaramelo in the TIA comments.

“Thanks for everything Hendo. Our rebuild has gone up a gear. Hell of a midfield clear out to now get sorted.

“Will 12M really make a difference to us ? Would have preferred a Milner role for him this season. — Firminooooo!!!! in the TIA comments.

 

Some looked at how Liverpool’s failure to rebuild their midfield earlier has now put them in a very difficult situation…

