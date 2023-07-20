Jordan Henderson‘s impending move from Liverpool to Saudi Arabia has triggered reactions across the fan base, with many, rightly, pointing to a “sorry end” for the captain.

When a captain who has been with the club for 12 years and has lifted seven trophies leaves, you expect it to be with great fanfare and adulation.

But that is not the case for Henderson, who is to leave during pre-season to a country that oppresses the very rights he has publicly supported.

Moving on is one thing, but the destination has rightly left many Reds disappointed and feeling as though his actions and words do not accurately portray the captain they thought led their club.

So, when news broke of Liverpool accepting a £12 million fee from Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq, social media quickly burst into life as fans discussed what it means to them.

There are plenty who feel Henderson’s words of support for the LGBTQ+ community now feel hollow, and it’s leaving a bitter taste…

Given the player and person he's been over his 12 years at the club, on and off the pitch, this does feel like such a hollow and out-of-character way for Henderson to bow out. 492 appearances, won the lot, and will get no proper farewell or last hurrah. Leaves a sour taste. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) July 19, 2023

With Henderson's move now officially close, it's a fair time to reflect on what it means. And, while we can all be hypocrites at times, there's something particularly sinister about going out of your way to champion LGBTQ+ rights and then doing this. Was it just good PR? — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) July 19, 2023

If Henderson does any interviews from now on, I don't want to hear any soft "how are you feeling today" type questions. Ask him about human rights. Ask him about Khashoggi. If he can't answer them then just print that. — Grace Robertson ????? (@GraceOnFootball) July 19, 2023

I'm a bit disappointed that Henderson is off. It tarnishes his reputation and leaves us in a rebuild mess. Could have done with his experience, helping our young midfielders. Money talks, as they say. — StephenFKelly (@sfkelly2) July 19, 2023

Not defending him because there’s no defence of taking Saudi money, even more so when putting so much effort into making himself an LGBT ally over the years, but (obviously money the main factor too) I do just wonder if Henderson has had enough of the demands of the top level. — Dan (@Dan23_92) July 19, 2023

This feels like my generation’s equivalent of Graeme Souness writing for The Sun. The captain who won everything, a man who would’ve been revered as a legend forevermore. Legacy well and truly pissed up the wall of the Main Stand. Gutted, disappointed and furious. Bye Hendo. https://t.co/YYM2nUvlPG — Owen Collins (@OGBCollins) July 19, 2023

Disappointed more than anything. I know this move has people debating all day about money vs morals, but Jordan Henderson is the one person I thought would pick morals. I didn’t foresee him ending his time at Liverpool in this way. Just a massive shame. — Roopa Vyas (@LFC_RV) July 19, 2023

You'd think a feller who's captained one of the biggest clubs in the world for eight years would fancy leaving in a more dignified way than being left out of friendlies while waiting for a side he'd never heard of a month ago to scramble a transfer fee from a Coinstar machine. — Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) July 19, 2023

A sorry end to a glittering Liverpool career in my view. His record of championing LGBT rights, something I admired him a lot for, feels a hollow one now. I have great sympathy for LGBT and other Reds who feel particularly let down by this move https://t.co/fZpWfKSkFp — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) July 19, 2023

Glad that the Henderson transfer has finally reached a conclusion, but there's really nothing positive to take away from this. #lfc — Dave Phillips (@lovefutebol) July 19, 2023

Imagine if Hendo hadn't engineered that ridiculous contract extension in 2021.

Would have had a farewell tour with Bobby, a ceremony at Anfield on the final day and left with everyone's best wishes. Instead….#lfc — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) July 19, 2023

“Thanks for the memories captain but it was time to go! I have no problem with this sale as it benefits both parties; you can’t argue for against Hendo. It’s his life and career and he owes no supporter/LGBT org anything. They don’t pay his bills! “Time for a new revolution in midfield; which this club has been crying for the last few years!” — JonnyCaramelo in the TIA comments.

“Thanks for everything Hendo. Our rebuild has gone up a gear. Hell of a midfield clear out to now get sorted. “Will 12M really make a difference to us ? Would have preferred a Milner role for him this season. — Firminooooo!!!! in the TIA comments.

Idk but if I/a team around me were having to brief that I was having a hard time deciding whether my allyship to a maligned community could be bought I’d question whether it was genuine all along — Josh Sexton (@jsexton24) July 20, 2023

Debate Henderson all you like but I can’t wait to not see another lofted, aimless cross to the back post. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) July 19, 2023

Some looked at how Liverpool’s failure to rebuild their midfield earlier has now put them in a very difficult situation…

Liverpool are going to have to accept the situation they got themselves into, and over pay for midfield replacements. They didn't succession plan, and this is the price you pay for that. — Neil (@BurpleMan) July 19, 2023

I’m sure some will disagree, but it’s good that Klopp doesn’t have his go to guys in midfield anymore. Jürgen is wonderful at developing players, yet he became too reliant on ageing players unable to follow out his instructions. This is the reset everyone needed. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) July 19, 2023

The departures of Henderson & Fabinho shouldn't blur the lines of what Liverpool need to do in terms of incoming midfielders. A new DM was already needed before any of this Saudi stuff broke. Bringing in two is now a non negotiable. Can't afford to cut any corners here. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) July 19, 2023

Doucoure, Kamara, Gravenberch, even likes of Enzo all moved last summer, club made a massive mistake sitting around last summer doing nothing & now we are linked to those same players on hefty fees. It is what it is. We have to pay what is needed to bring in the players we need. — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) July 19, 2023