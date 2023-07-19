Jordan Henderson is closing in on a move to Saudi Arabia after Liverpool and Al Ettifaq agreed a deal worth £12 million plus potential add-ons.

The two clubs have been locked in talks since Henderson declared his desire to link up with former Reds captain Steven Gerrard in Dammam.

Al Ettifaq had originally hoped to secure the 33-year-old on a free transfer, believing Liverpool might be keen to get his £190,000-per-week wages off the books.

However, the Reds made clear that they would not be willing to part with their skipper, a full England international, for anything but a hefty fee.

A compromise has subsequently been reached, and Henderson will now be allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia to complete the formalities of a move.

It is understood he has been tempted to the Saudi Pro League by the offer of an improved wage on which he will pay zero tax.

However, This Is Anfield understands it will fall some way short of the £700,000-per-week deal initially reported.

News of Liverpool agreeing a fee with the Saudi side broke during the Reds’ first friendly of the summer, against Karlsruher, for which Henderson was not selected in the matchday squad by Jurgen Klopp.

Henderson signed for Liverpool for £16 million from Sunderland in 2011, he leaves after 12 seasons, making 492 appearances for the club, scoring 33 goals.

Attention will now turn to who replaces the captain, with several midfielders linked with Liverpool this week, including Crystal Palace‘s Cheick Doucoure and Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia.

Henderson isn’t the only Liverpool midfielder heading to the Middle East, with Fabinho‘s move to Al Ittihad expected to be completed this week for a fee of around £40 million.