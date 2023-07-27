Thursday brought the news that the skipper has now left the club and potential competition for a midfielder who could replace him.

Henderson move confirmed

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that the major story of Thursday was the official confirmation of Jordan Henderson’s switch to Al-Ettifaq.

Fans were made to wait for the announcement, which came after the midfielder was seen training with his new colleagues and an emotional farewell message from the man himself on Wednesday evening.

The news was followed by a touching video from the club in which the squad expressed their gratitude for what the skipper has given them during his 12 years on Merseyside, as well as a message from Jurgen Klopp describing him as a “legend.”

Henderson will now be managed by the man he replaced as Liverpool captain in 2015, with Steven Gerrard having taken over at Al-Ettifaq earlier this summer.

3 things today: Lavia competition & centre-back rumours

The Independent have reported that Liverpool could face competition from Chelsea for Romeo Lavia as the Reds line up their second bid for the Southampton midfielder

Perr Schuurs remains in the frame for a defensive signing if Toro are to be believed, but that smells like agent talk to us

Levi Colwill missed Chelsea‘s friendly against Newcastle as a “precaution” according to Mauricio Pochettino, that old chestnut!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Fabinho has been left out of Liverpool’s squad for Singapore as his move to Al-Ittihad looks to be back on track

There is also no place for Thiago or Stefan Bajcetic in the 27-man squad for the trip to Southeast Asia as both continue to battle back from long-term fitness issues

Sepp van den Berg has admitted he can see himself remaining at Mainz beyond his current 12-month loan deal, as reported by Bild

Jayden Danns, son of ex-Liverpool youngster Neil Danns, scored the decisive goal against Man United U18s to keep the Reds hope of SuperCupNI success alive

Latest chat from elsewhere

Bayern Munich have set a deadline in their pursuit of Harry Kane, maybe they’re as bored with the whole saga as we are! (football.london)

PSG have made a £43 million bid for Man United target Rasmus Hojlund, already planning for life without Kylian Mbappe it would seem (Sky Sports)

Former Man City midfielder David Silva has announced his retirement from football at the age of 37 (BBC)

Video of the day

With the Reds heading to Singapore to continue pre-season, take a look at the impressive stadium that will play host to their next two friendlies.