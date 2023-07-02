Dominik Szoboszlai is the name on everybody’s lips at the moment, but there aren’t many who can actually say it with too much confidence just yet!

It has been a fast-moving story since talks between Liverpool and the player were reported by The Athletic‘s David Ornstein on Wednesday, with Liverpool opting to trigger the release clause in the midfielder’s contract shortly before the June 30 deadline.

The pronunciation of the 22-year-old’s surname has puzzled many supporters since the Reds’ pursuit became public knowledge, and it is as confusing to say out loud as it is to type!

Hungarian journalist and Liverpool fan Áron Aranyossy exclusively gave This Is Anfield his insight into what we can expect from the Hungarian upon his arrival, with one of the most helpful bits of information being advice on how to say the name!

Aranyossy explained: “Try to think of it this way: So-boss-luh-e.

“Or another take on this, forget about the Z in his name because the “sz” is pronounced like an ’s’ in Hungarian.”

It is a name which will become a lot more natural to say as time goes on and many fans will remember similar difficulties in the pronunciation of Kostas Tsimikas‘ name when he first joined the club in 2020.

Szoboszlai will become the fourth Hungarian to play for Liverpool, following in the footsteps of goalkeepers Adam Bogdan and Peter Gulacsi as well as midfielder Istvan Kozma.

It won’t be an easy name to fit into a song, but fans will be hoping they are singing Szoboszlai’s name for all the right reasons next season!