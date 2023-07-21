There was a predictable but noticeable absentee in Liverpool’s Friday morning session in Germany as 2023/24 preparations continued.

The Reds were 4-2 winners in their first summer friendly against Karlsruher on Wednesday night and are getting ready for a meeting with Greuther Furth on Monday.

Captain Jordan Henderson was not involved in the session as he edges closer to the exit door, having left the Reds’ training camp to complete a move to Saudi Arabia.

The skipper has already agreed terms to join Steven Gerrard’s side in the Saudi Pro League, with Liverpool having accepted a £12 million offer earlier in the week.

Henderson played no part in the Reds’ pre-season opener with Jurgen Klopp revealing after the game that the omission was his decision.

Liverpool’s Friday morning training session was broadcast to supporters live on YouTube, with Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones both involved having returned from winning the Under-21 Euros with England earlier this month.

The duo met back up with their teammates on Thursday, in what was a rare day off for the squad.

New signing Dominik Szoboszlai has revealed how the Reds have been doing triple sessions earlier in the week!

The Reds will briefly return to Merseyside next week before heading out to Singapore for friendlies with Leicester and Bayern Munich as the competitive season edges closer.

Liverpool squad in training on Friday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Jaros, Mrozek

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Phillips, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Scanlon

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Clark, Frauendorf, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Doak, Koumas

* Thiago and Bajcetic working individually as they continue rehab from injuries.