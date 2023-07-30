Following the announcement that the full opening of the new Anfield Road End will be pushed back, the latest footage shows progress being made.

The club confirmed earlier this week that the stadium expansion will not be completed in time for the home opener against Bournemouth on August 19, meaning that Reds’ will play in front of a reduced capacity at the start of the season.

The project to take Anfield’s capacity up to 61,000 has fallen slightly behind schedule, with the full opening of the new stand now set to take place in October.

It means that around 51,000 supporters will be able to attend the clash with Bournemouth, with the new upper tier to be closed for the first home fixture.

Our latest video demonstrates the fact that the work is edging closer to its conclusion, with the brickwork and glass panels mirroring the existing Main Stand structure which opened in 2016.

The drone footage from above the stadium does however show that more work needs to be done at the top of the stand to enable the full quota of supporters to safely enter the stadium on matchdays.

Another three weeks separate the Reds from their first home game against Bournemouth, but the announcement of the delay came in time to inform supporters of changes to the ticketing allocation for the upcoming games.

Liverpool’s contractor for the development, The Buckingham Group, have outlined a plan to gradually increase the capacity as part of a phased opening of the upper tier, with the process now expected to be completed in October.

It is hoped that the work will be finished in time for the Merseyside derby on October 21, which wouldn’t be a bad time to unleash a full 61,000 fans into the ground!