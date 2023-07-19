Liverpool return to action with their pre-season opener against Karlsruher this evening, as their trip to Germany kicks into gear. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff is at 5.30pm (UK).
Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.
Team
Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Alexander-Arnold, Szoboszlai, Clark; Salah, Nunez, Diaz
Subs: Jaros, Mrozek, Tsimikas, Scanlon, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Mac Allister, McConnell, Gakpo, Jota, Doak, Koumas
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments