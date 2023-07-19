Liverpool return to action with their pre-season opener against Karlsruher this evening, as their trip to Germany kicks into gear. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff is at 5.30pm (UK).

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Team

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Alexander-Arnold, Szoboszlai, Clark; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Jaros, Mrozek, Tsimikas, Scanlon, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Mac Allister, McConnell, Gakpo, Jota, Doak, Koumas

Our coverage updates automatically below: