KARLSRUHER, GERMANY - Wednesday, July 19, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Karlsruher SC and Liverpool FC at the Wildparkstadion. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Karlsruher vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ pre-season opener here

Liverpool return to action with their pre-season opener against Karlsruher this evening, as their trip to Germany kicks into gear. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff is at 5.30pm (UK).

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Team

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Alexander-Arnold, Szoboszlai, Clark; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Jaros, Mrozek, Tsimikas, Scanlon, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Mac Allister, McConnell, Gakpo, Jota, Doak, Koumas

