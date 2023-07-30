★ PREMIUM
SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE – Liverpool vs. Leicester: Follow the third pre-season friendly here

In an early start back in England, the Reds are taking on Leicester in their third friendly of the summer. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Singapore National Stadium is 10.00am (UK).

Today’s blog is run by Adam Beattie, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @beatts94 & in the comments below.

Team

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Clark, Jones; Salah, Jota, Nunez

Subs: Alisson, Adrian, Mrozek, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Scanlon, Quansah, Elliott, Szoboszlai, McConnell, Gakpo, Diaz, Doak, Frauendorf, Koumas

Our coverage updates automatically below:

