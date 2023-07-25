It’s a busy time for Liverpool FC, with plenty of questions around the next few weeks as the season begins and the transfer window closes. We’ll be discussing it all with reporter David Lynch.

With Jordan Henderson and Fabinho expected to finally confirm moves to Saudi Arabia this week, plus reports of talks with Romeo Lavia taking place with Southampton, there’s plenty to discuss.

The Liverpool players returned to Merseyside immediately after Monday’s game, and the squad are enjoying a day off today, but they fly to Singapore later in the week.

