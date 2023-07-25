Jordan Henderson‘s departure from Liverpool is set to be finalised this week.

This Is Anfield understands Al Ettifaq are confident they will be able to confirm the capture of the Reds captain on a three-year deal imminently.

Sources have revealed the groundwork is being laid for an announcement that will be made by the weekend at the very latest.

Liverpool will net a fee in excess of £12 million for Henderson, who is bringing the curtain down on a 12-year stay at Anfield.

He made 492 appearances in red, scoring 33 goals and lifting the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup, FA Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup as skipper.

Confirmation of his departure will provide much-needed clarity to Jurgen Klopp as he looks to move into the second phase of this summer’s midfield rebuild.

The Reds kickstarted the transfer window by adding Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in response to the losses of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner.

And they will aim to further reinforce that position following departures for Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia.

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and Crystal Palace‘s Cheick Doucoure are among the club’s targets as they look to strengthen in defensive midfield specifically.

However, the respective £50 million and £70 million price tags placed on the pair according to recent reports could prove to be a stumbling block in negotiations.

It is understood that past interest in Florentino Luis is unlikely to be followed up, while links to both Sofyan Amrabat and Kalvin Phillips have also been played down.