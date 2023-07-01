Dominik Szoboszlai is set to undergo a medical and other formalities after an agreement was reached between Liverpool and RB Leipzig.

The Reds moved quickly to pursue their second signing of the summer following the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister at the start of June, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reporting on Wednesday that talks had taken place between the player and his representatives.

Interest in Szoboszlai was initially played down by Liverpool, but the swiftly altered their stance and took advantage of the €70 million (£60.1m) release clause that expired on Friday.

Ornstein’s original indication was that a deal was deemed complicated by Liverpool, but it appears that all of the initial roadblocks, including competition from elsewhere, have now been removed.

Newcastle were also reported to have expressed interest, but 22-year-old’s “clear” preference was a move to Anfield rather than St. James’ Park according to Sky Sports‘ Melissa Reddy.

David Lynch reported for This Is Anfield on Friday morning that “optimism” over a potential deal was increasing and that positive talks had been held with the Hungarian regarding a move.

The tight window in which Liverpool had to act to trigger the release clause sparked movement towards the transfer, with the deal to bring the midfielder to Anfield now struck.

Dominik Szoboszlai Age: 22

22 Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Clubs: Liefering, Salzburg, Leipzig

Liefering, Salzburg, Leipzig Height: 6’1″

6’1″ Nationality: Hungarian

Bundesliga journalist and This Is Anfield contributor, Chris Williams, tweeted an explanation of the process towards reaching an agreement, highlighting that RB Leipzig refused Liverpool’s initial proposal of a “two tranche payment” before the clause was later met in full on Friday evening.

Fans will be eagerly awaiting official confirmation of the signing of Szoboszlai, who will join Mac Allister as part of Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield rebuild.

Szoboszlai can operate across multiple areas in the middle of the park, as well as on the right wing, and his positional versatility could be an invaluable asset.

The player has now been given permission to travel to Liverpool, where he will undergo his medical and media interviews before being officially confirmed as the Reds’ latest signing – something we should expect to happen on either Sunday or Monday.

Szoboszlai, who is captain of his country, wears squad number 17 at Leipzig but that is currently vacated by Curtis Jones at Anfield. There is, though, the iconic No.8 shirt available.

He will become the fourth Hungarian to play for the Reds, following Istvan Kozma, Peter Gulacsi and Adam Bogdan.