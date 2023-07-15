Liverpool have taken a 32-man squad to Germany for their training camp and first two friendlies of the summer, crucially, it includes Jordan Henderson but not Fabinho.

The first members of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad returned for the start of pre-season last Saturday, and a week on they fly to Germany for their training camp.

Before the Reds’ departure, transfer news was not in short supply as both Henderson and Fabinho could realistically swap Liverpool for Saudi Arabia.

And we are one step closer to the latter making the move after a £40 million offer was received to see him stay behind.

The captain, meanwhile, has boarded the plane having yet to see a formal bid from Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq, and he is joined by 31 of his peers.

Liverpool’s Pre-season Dates July 15 – Fly to Germany

– Fly to Germany July 19 – vs. Karlsruher

– vs. Karlsruher July 24 – vs. Greuther Furth (Behind closed doors)

– vs. Greuther Furth (Behind closed doors) July 25 – Fly back to Liverpool

– Fly back to Liverpool July 27 – Fly to Singapore

– Fly to Singapore July 30 – vs. Leicester

– vs. Leicester August 2 – vs. Bayern

– vs. Bayern August 2 – Fly back to Liverpool

– Fly back to Liverpool August 7 – vs. Darmstadt (Deepdale)

Aside from Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott – who are still absent due to taking an extended break after being crowned U21 European champions – every other senior player is accounted for.

That also includes Nat Phillips and Caoimhin Kelleher, both of whom are subject to interest from Premier League clubs.

There are a few youngsters to note in the squad, ones for you to keep an eye out for.

Seventeen-year-old Ben Doak is among them, as is Conor Bradley, Bobby Clark, Lewis Koumas, Jarell Quansah, left-back Calum Scanlon and midfielder James McConnell.

Liverpool’s 32-man squad for Germany

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Jaros, Mrozek

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Phillips, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Scanlon

Midfielders: Henderson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Thiago, Bajcetic, Clark, Frauendorf, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Doak, Koumas