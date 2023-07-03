Liverpool’s next move in the transfer market could develop swiftly, following the latest exit from the U21 Euros in Romania and Georgia.

In recent weeks, Liverpool have been steadily linked with the same group of young midfielders – only to sign Dominik Szoboszlai out of the blue on Sunday.

The pursuit of Szoboszlai only became public a week ago, with it otherwise believed that progress on transfers would only be made after the U21 Euros.

That is due to the majority of Liverpool’s reported targets being in action at the tournament – though as of Sunday evening, that is no longer the case.

Not long after Szoboszlai’s switch to Anfield was confirmed, France suffered a 3-1 defeat to Ukraine to exit at the quarter-final stage.

Khephren Thuram was among the starters as France took an early lead, only to crumble to a Heorhiy Sudakov brace and a strike from Artem Bondarenko.

His fellow midfielder Manu Kone had already departed the squad due to an injury, which was described by L’Equipe as a “sprained knee with trauma to the patella.”

That injury may remove Kone from the equation as Liverpool rebuild their midfield this summer, but it stands to reason that, if there is interest in Thuram, talks will resume this week.

It was previously reported that meetings had taken place with the player’s club, OGC Nice, and though these were “negative” it was later claimed that the Reds would “finalise an offer” of around €40 million (£34.4m) after the U21 Euros.

Meanwhile, success for England in their quarter-final in Kutaisi meant an exit for Portugal, who were already without centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

Inacio is one of a number of left-sided defenders on Liverpool’s radar this summer, and it has been reported that his Sporting CP contract includes a €45 million (£38.7m) release clause.

Another midfield target, Belgium and Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia, was forced to pull out due to a minor injury, while Netherlands centre-back Micky van de Van and midfielder Ryan Gravenberch were knocked out at the group stage.

As it stands, it seems as though Lavia would be the primary target for Liverpool’s third midfield signing.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Sunday that the club had been “in the race” for the 19-year-old’s signing throughout the week, and there had been “no changes” despite the arrival Szoboszlai.

He reiterated claims that Southampton would seek a fee of £50 million, with Thuram also “on the list.”