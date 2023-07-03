★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
2PMR441 Basel, St. Jakobs-Park, Switzerland. 13th Apr, 2023. UEFA Europa Conference League: FC Basel - OGC Nice, #19 Khephren Thuram (Nice) controls the ball (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Just Pictures/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liverpool FC Transfer Rumours  •  

Liverpool given clear run at next transfer targets after tournament exit

Liverpool’s next move in the transfer market could develop swiftly, following the latest exit from the U21 Euros in Romania and Georgia.

In recent weeks, Liverpool have been steadily linked with the same group of young midfielders – only to sign Dominik Szoboszlai out of the blue on Sunday.

The pursuit of Szoboszlai only became public a week ago, with it otherwise believed that progress on transfers would only be made after the U21 Euros.

That is due to the majority of Liverpool’s reported targets being in action at the tournament – though as of Sunday evening, that is no longer the case.

Not long after Szoboszlai’s switch to Anfield was confirmed, France suffered a 3-1 defeat to Ukraine to exit at the quarter-final stage.

2JP0214 Nice, France, 14th August 2022. Khephren Thuram of OGC Nice stares towards the fans following the final whistle of the Uber Eats Ligue 1 match at Allianz Riviera Stadium, Nice. Picture credit should read: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage

Khephren Thuram was among the starters as France took an early lead, only to crumble to a Heorhiy Sudakov brace and a strike from Artem Bondarenko.

His fellow midfielder Manu Kone had already departed the squad due to an injury, which was described by L’Equipe as a “sprained knee with trauma to the patella.”

That injury may remove Kone from the equation as Liverpool rebuild their midfield this summer, but it stands to reason that, if there is interest in Thuram, talks will resume this week.

It was previously reported that meetings had taken place with the player’s club, OGC Nice, and though these were “negative” it was later claimed that the Reds would “finalise an offer” of around €40 million (£34.4m) after the U21 Euros.

2K9F8NJ Goncalo Inacio of Sporting CP - Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK - 26th October 2022

Meanwhile, success for England in their quarter-final in Kutaisi meant an exit for Portugal, who were already without centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

Inacio is one of a number of left-sided defenders on Liverpool’s radar this summer, and it has been reported that his Sporting CP contract includes a €45 million (£38.7m) release clause.

Another midfield target, Belgium and Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia, was forced to pull out due to a minor injury, while Netherlands centre-back Micky van de Van and midfielder Ryan Gravenberch were knocked out at the group stage.

2PGE16E Tubize, Belgium. 22nd Mar, 2023. Belgium's Romeo Lavia pictured during a press conference of Belgian national soccer team Red Devils, Wednesday 22 March 2023, at the Royal Belgian Football Association RBFA's headquarters in Tubize. The Red Devils are preparing for the upcoming games against Sweden and Germany. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR Credit: Belga News Agency/Alamy Live News

As it stands, it seems as though Lavia would be the primary target for Liverpool’s third midfield signing.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Sunday that the club had been “in the race” for the 19-year-old’s signing throughout the week, and there had been “no changes” despite the arrival Szoboszlai.

He reiterated claims that Southampton would seek a fee of £50 million, with Thuram also “on the list.”

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks