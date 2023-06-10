Liverpool have been in touch with OGC Nice’s Khephren Thuram as they look to bolster their ranks further, but a report states talks with the club and player are at different stages.

The Reds announced the signing of Alexis Mac Allister on Thursday, wrapping up a bargain move with the Argentine’s fee reported to be as low as £35 million.

Eyes have quickly turned to what is next, and Thuram plus Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone are among those on the shortlist with contact already made with respective representatives.

Football Insider’s David Lynch confirmed this last week, corroborating reports from France and Germany.

The pair are currently preparing for this summer’s under-21 Euros with France, and Get French Football News have backed up claims that Liverpool have taken a “number of steps forward” in talks with Thuram.

Their words are not gospel but they report that the Reds have “demonstrated themselves to be very convincing” to the 22-year-old, with finding common ground over personal terms not anticipated to be an issue.

However, the club are said to have held two meetings with Nice which were “fundamentally negative” with the French side showing “little to no interest” in negotiating for Thuram, son of legendary France midfielder Lilian.

There is time for this to change and Thuram could force their hand should he ask for a move, which he has yet to do.

But it could mean that Liverpool may have to wait until after the conclusion of France’s U21 Euro campaign to move a transfer along, which is anticipated to demand a fee in the region of £51.3 million.

The Reds have seen one potential competitor for his signature drop out, with Le Parisien reporting that Paris Saint-Germain have no interest in Thuram’s signature after links to his brother, Marcus.

It all follows the well-known transfer script but Liverpool’s interest is clear and only time will tell when and if an agreement will be made.

But it is interesting to note that Nice currently find themselves in a precarious spot after parting ways with manager Didier Digard.

They went on to pursue FC Lorient manager Regis Le Bris without permission – and Lorient have now requested sanctions to be taken against them for repeated offences.