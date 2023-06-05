With Liverpool now expected to complete the signing of Alexis Mac Allister this week, the club have already made contact over two more deals.

Mac Allister is now set to finalise his move to Anfield in the coming days, with the Times‘ Paul Joyce reporting the news.

The 24-year-old will become the club’s first signing of the summer, with the fee expected to be much lower than the £60 million initially reported.

He will not be the only midfielder brought in, however, with Football Insider‘s David Lynch explaining the club’s plan after Mac Allister’s arrival.

Liverpool’s recruitment staff will “work through a shortlist in the coming weeks,” with their chosen targets “guided by fees and availability.”

Two players Lynch confirms the club have been in touch with are OGC Nice’s Khephren Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone.

Corroborating reports from France and Germany, the Liverpool journalist writes that contact has “already been made with the representatives of both players.”

Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch is described as “another potential option,” though his availability is still up in the air as he awaits to hear Thomas Tuchel’s plans for him.

Thuram and Kone have emerged as popular names among Liverpool fans, with the 22-year-old duo seemingly representing good value for the club both immediately and into the future.

No price tag has been reported for Thuram, son of legendary France midfielder Lilian, since the club’s interest developed, but he has previously been claimed to be available for around €60 million (£51.8m).

Meanwhile, Gladbach’s Kone is said to be valued at around £30 million to £35 million, though this is believed to be a starting point for negotiations.

The pair were both named in the France squad for this summer’s U21 Euros in Romania and Georgia, with the tournament kicking off on June 21.

That may set a deadline of sorts for early negotiations, as Liverpool’s swift move for Mac Allister shows their eagerness to get deals over the line before pre-season starts.

Jurgen Klopp and his squad will begin to report back to the AXA Training Centre on July 8, though those involved in summer internationals are due back days later.