With a price tag set, Liverpool are waiting to “finalise” their offer for Khepren Thuram, according to a reputable French outlet.

Thuram has been one of the most strongly linked players of the transfer window with Liverpool needing to strengthen their midfield.

Alexis Mac Allister has already arrived and Thuram could be next.

The Frenchman is currently playing for Nice and the local paper, Nice-Matin, report he would cost a minimum of €40 million (£34.3m) for Liverpool.

“Thuram is the closest to packing his bags,” wrote journalist William Humberset.

“The English club wish to reinforce their midfield with the 22-year-old French international.”

He added that Liverpool “will wait until the end of the U21 Euros to finalise an offer close the Nice board’s expectations.”

If Nice were to accept an offer in the region of £34 million for Thuram, it should represent another piece of shrewd business by the Reds – Mac Allister signed for a similar fee.

At just 22 years old, Thuram is an exciting prospect and clearly has backers at Liverpool.

Ibrahima Konate recently described him as like a “little brother” and said he hopes to play with Thuram next season at Liverpool.

The first of Klopp’s players are set to arrive back at the AXA Training Centre on July 8, but the manager has maintained that he intends to give every player a three-week break before making a pre-season return.

Thuram lines up for France as one of the favourites at the U21 Euros, so would likely make his Anfield start later than the rest of the squad.