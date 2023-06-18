Ibrahima Konate has revealed that he “hopes” Liverpool sign reported target Khephren Thuram this summer.

The Reds have already made strides to bolster the middle of the park ahead of next season, with Alexis Mac Allister‘s arrival from Brighton expected to be the first of multiple signings in the coming weeks.

Thuram is one of a number of names to have been linked to Anfield in the transfer window, with Manu Kone, Ryan Gravenberch and Gabri Veiga among the others.

Konate and Thuram are both currently on international duty with France, with the latter preparing to compete in the European Under-21 Championship that starts next week.

Konate described Thuram as being like a “little brother” in an interview earlier this week, with Liverpool’s No. 5 has since confessing that he would like to see the Nice midfielder join Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

During an interview with Telefoot, Konate was asked a series of brisk questions of which one was whether or not he would like to see Thuram in a Liverpool shirt next season.

The defender’s emphatic yet straightforward response was: “Yes, I hope so.”

Thuram has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks as Klopp looks to replenish his midfield options for next season.

If reports are to be believed, the 22-year-old sits right at the top of the Reds’ shopping list, with claims earlier in the week suggesting that he has been “seduced” by Liverpool.

Any potential deal to bring the player to Merseyside is unlikely to be imminent, with Thuram hoping to go deep into the European Under-21 Championship in Georgia and Romania.

The first of Klopp’s players are set to arrive back at the AXA Training Centre on July 8, but the manager has maintained that he intends to give every player a three-week break before making a pre-season return.

Thuram’s progress with the France under-21s will likely impact his official start date with the Reds, but all of the current noise suggests that Anfield remains a likely destination for the midfielder.