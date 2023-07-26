Liverpool’s pursuit of Romeo Lavia is moving quickly, with a second bid expected shortly amid reports that there is a “high chance” of completing the signing.

The Reds had an initial £37 million approach for the midfielder rejected by Southampton, who had set Lavia’s value at £50 million earlier this summer.

Lavia has been on the club’s shopping list for the majority of the summer as Jurgen Klopp conducts a major overhaul of his midfield amid movement to and from Anfield.

The latest news is that Liverpool are set to make an improved proposal to the Saints in an attempt to secure the teenager’s signature, with the suggestions being that there is now an “increasing likelihood” of a deal being struck.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reported on Wednesday morning that “negotiations are ongoing” and that there is plenty of optimism that the disparity between the valuation from both sides can be resolved.

Reports from Southampton‘s pre-season friendly with Bournemouth on Tuesday indicated that Lavia looked visibly unsettled by the approach from the Reds and it appears that more progress has been made since.

Ornstein has revealed that personal terms “will not be an issue” despite ongoing interest from Chelsea, which suggests that official confirmation could follow in the not too distant future once a fee is agreed.

It comes after what seemed to be a few weeks of relative inactivity regarding this transfer, with few reports indicating that Liverpool had made significant strides since lodging their initial interest.

Jordan Henderson‘s imminent departure and ongoing uncertainty regarding Fabinho‘s future has made Klopp’s midfield overhaul somewhat more challenging as he aims to get his side ready for the new season.

At just 19, Lavia could arrive with a fair amount of responsibility with the Reds having lost a number of senior midfielders already this summer and with no other defensive midfield signings imminent as far as things stand.

Liverpool travel to Singapore on Thursday, for friendlies with Leicester and Bayern Munich as they step up preparations for next season and the manager will be keen to have as much of his business done as possible before his side make the trip.