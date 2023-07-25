Liverpool’s £37m offer for Romeo Lavia REJECTED

Liverpool have had a £37 million offer for Romeo Lavia rejected by Southampton after finally making a move for the 19-year-old.

Lavia’s name has been heavily linked throughout the summer as Liverpool look to reinforce their midfield, even before news broke of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson moving on.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported that “concrete negotiations” had taken place between Liverpool and Southampton after the player gave the “green light” for a move.

The Reds sprung into action and tabled a bid, which has been rejected as per The Athletic‘s David Ornstein.

Liverpool’s first offer came in at £37 million, £13 million less than the £50 million valuation that has been widely known for some time now.

Southampton will feel as though they are in a healthy bargaining position despite their relegation, with Lavia not short on interest.

Man City currently have a buyback option of £40 million for the 19-year-old which comes into effect next summer, and this will certainly play into the Saints’ thinking.

For Liverpool, they were always to place a bid below the £50 million asking price if it ever got to that stage, now it is time to see what they come back to the table with.

While Fabinho‘s £40 million move to Al Ittihad is currently in “jeopardy,” the club will have the funds to get a deal over the line.

It is a development we have longed to see when it comes to making moves in the market as it has grown increasingly quiet despite two expected departures in midfield.

Lavia, who made 34 appearances in his first Premier League season last time out, would be an exciting addition but the consensus is he cannot hold the No. 6 role on his own at this stage in his career.

There are plenty of qualities to like about the teenager but he is still raw and would need time to develop, not shoulder the defensive midfield responsibilities on his own for the Reds.