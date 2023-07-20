Liverpool’s kids “hungry for more” after “special” 1st minutes in pre-season

Pre-season friendlies are training sessions with thousands in attendance but they mean a lot to the club’s youngsters, who are given an opportunity to don the Liverpool kit.

It is a dream for so many to wear the Reds shirt for a first-team match, whether that be for pre-season or a competitive fixture, the thrill is something most will only imagine and never live out.

Against Karlsruher, six teenagers took part in the match and for three of them it was their first taste of having Jurgen Klopp on the touchline as their manager – talk about a dream come true.

James McConnell, Lewis Koumas and Calum Scanlon all took part in the second half of the 4-2 win on Wednesday, and it has left them “hungry for more.”

McConnell was tasked with playing the deep-lying role in midfield and his performance was described by Klopp as “pure joy,” he had “never played that position before in his life.”

That must’ve felt good for the 18-year-old to hear!

The moment was just as special for fellow youngsters Jarell Quansah, Ben Doak and Bobby Clark – you just know the latter will show the squad photo to his grandchildren one day!

Virgil van Dijk captained the side on Wednesday, something he will be expected to do permanently in 2023/24, and after being presented with one incredibly large trophy, the season feels “underway.”

Darwin Nunez, meanwhile, got his first goal in his new No. 9 shirt – hopefully, the first of many!

There is plenty of change on the horizon for Liverpool when it comes to outgoings, incomings, captains and vice-captains, and it all makes for an intriguing few weeks ahead.

The Reds will have a rest day on Thursday before returning to training and preparing for their next friendly, against Greuther on Monday (12pm UK).