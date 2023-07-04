Liverpool worked quickly to wrap up their second signing of the summer and their transfer priorities have become clear in the days following the arrival of a new No. 8.

Dominik Szoboszlai joined Alexis Mac Allister as the latest midfield reinforcement, but Liverpool’s transfer activity will not stop there.

The Reds have not been short of links to midfielders from across Europe, with it no secret that it is their priority this summer.

The likes of Romeo Lavia, Khephren Thuram, Ryan Gravenberch and Gabri Veiga have been readily name-checked but is only the former that now appears likely to make a move to Merseyside.

This Is Anfield understands that interest in Thuram ended as a result of Szoboszlai’s signing, and a move for Lavia now appears increasingly likely.

The Belgian midfielder fits the profile as a more defensive option to compliment Mac Allister and Szoboszlai – Southampton are said to be asking for a fee in the region of £50 million.

That he can be registered as an under-21 player in addition to eventually qualifying as a homegrown player is a significant lure for Liverpool.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has said “talks on players side are advancing well” and Liverpool would ideally like to see him signed in time for the training camp in Germany in mid-July.

Lavia is not without interest elsewhere, but all signs point to the 19-year-old now being Liverpool’s priority.

Thuram interest has dropped and Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has now reported that Liverpool are “definitely out of the race” for Bayern Munich’s Gravenberch.

Talks did take place with the 21-year-old’s representatives, but that is as far as it is to go.

Links to Veiga, meanwhile, have quietened down amid interest from other clubs triggering his £34.4 million release clause. According to the Guardian, Paris Saint-Germain are “pushing” to lead the race for his signature.

The 21-year-old is capable of operating as a No. 6 or a No. 8, but from a Liverpool perspective, all signs point towards Lavia being their remaining midfield focus this summer.

A left-sided defender will also be on the cards but we’re likely to see movement on the midfield front first.