Two familiar faces have been brought back together as the Reds enjoy a brief period of downtime before flying to Singapore.

Mohamed Salah met up with Dejan Lovren for the first time since his Anfield departure in 2020, a pair who were famously joined at the hip while the defender was at the club.

Liverpool have completed their first two pre-season friendlies in Germany and have a brief break before heading to Singapore on Thursday for a further two as they bid to get in shape for the upcoming campaign.

Lovren shared an image on Instagram of the two embracing as they reconvened after a three-year absence from each other, captioning the post: “After three long years not seeing each other, finally we found each other again.”

The ex-Reds centre-back left for Zenit Saint Petersburg following Liverpool’s record-breaking Premier League title win in 2019/20 and has since moved on to Ligue 1 to join Lyon.

Lovren has kept in touch with the Egyptian King since leaving the club, sending him a congratulatory message after his 100th league goal for the Reds back in 2021.

On his Instagram story, the Croatian uploaded a video behind the scenes of what looked to be a film set as it appeared the two were shooting an advert of some description.

Salah also shared a sneaky video of his old team-mate tucking into some food as they both relaxed ahead of what will be a big season for both players.

The two clearly still have a strong relationship despite having spent the last three seasons apart, although the separation clearly hasn’t impacted Salah’s eye for goal as he has gone on to net 92 times since his colleague’s exit.

Liverpool still have plenty to do before the real business kicks off at Stamford Bridge on August 13, with friendlies against Leicester, Bayern Munich and Darmstadt separating them from the start of the 2023/24 season.