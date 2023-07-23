The Reds are being put through their paces in the Black Forest as the Germany leg of pre-season nears its conclusion.

Liverpool are preparing for a big season ahead at their Baden-Wurttemberg training camp as they bid to be competitive on all fronts in 2023/24.

Jurgen Klopp‘s players have been cycling to and from training as they try to get themselves physically and mentally ready for the new season, with ongoing footage showing that the hard yards that have been going in.

The new Inside Training video on the club’s official YouTube channel has given supporters an insight into what the squad have been up to as they get ready to face Greuther Furth in their second pre-season friendly on Monday.

Let’s take a look at some of the key talking points from the latest training output from the Reds.

Elliott and Jones straight back to business

Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones received a hero’s welcome from teammates after their late return to the squad due to lifting the U21 Euros with England.

The pair have wasted no time in getting involved in the action, with both taking part in full training with the rest of the team.

Both players will hope to get some minutes in the Reds’ second friendly of the summer on Monday despite having had less than two weeks’ break following their 1-0 victory over Spain in the final of the tournament.

No Szoboszlai

Fans may have spotted that Dominik Szoboszlai didn’t feature in the training video, with the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle reporting on Saturday that the midfielder had suffered a slight setback.

Szoboszlai is said to have rolled his ankle in training and is currently sitting out of the sessions, but the injury is not thought to be a serious one.

The Hungary captain will be hoping to get back onto the pitch sooner rather than later as he continues to get himself acquainted with his new colleagues.

Trent and Cody link-up

Trent x Cody ?? pic.twitter.com/f77kCQ5Ipo — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 23, 2023

Fresh from his midfield appearance against Karlsruher, Trent Alexander-Arnold is gelling nicely with January arrival Cody Gakpo.

The pair combined to produce a well-taken finish as Alexander-Arnold’s influence further up the pitch looks to be continuing nicely as the goals flowed throughout the team.

Gakpo has typically operated as the centre-forward for Liverpool since his move from PSV, but the Dutchman has shown that he isn’t shy when it comes to dropping deep to receive the ball and this could be a combination we see more of next season.

Frauendorf involved

Melkamu Frauendorf looks to be progressing towards a full recovery from his own injury as he played a part in the training session.

The youngster has been kept away from 2023/24 preparations thus far having picked up a knee problem, but the midfielder played a healthy role in training as he bids to make a full return to fitness.

Frauendorf has worked his way through Liverpool’s youth ranks since joining from Hoffenheim in 2020, notching 23 Premier League 2 appearances last season.

The wait for Thiago continues

There was no sign of Thiago in full training as he continues his own rehabilitation programme due to the hip injury he sustained last season.

The Spaniard shared a picture of him working with the ball on Twitter earlier this week, but fans may have to be patient as they wait for him to return to full fitness.

Thiago has not featured for the Reds since the 2-1 victory at West Ham in April, and given the midfield exodus we seem to be experiencing, we could perhaps do with him coming back sooner rather than later!