Liverpool cult hero Ragnar Klavan has dusted off his football boots after signing up for his 22nd year of senior football, it has been almost a year since he played competitively.

Since making his last competitive appearance, for Paide Linnameeskond, Klavan has taken part in Estonia’s version of Dancing with the Stars, a Liverpool charity match and appeared on Eurovision.

His European ventures soon saw him commit more time to act as president of Tallinna Kalev, he’s held the position since 2016, but on Monday it was announced he will return to the pitch.

The 37-year-old will combine his duties as president with his role as a player, a decision he came to after a number of months of deliberating – it’s an admirable feat!

“When I started training with Tallinna Kalev in January before the season, it was clear that if my body allows and everything else fits, I would like to play for Kalev,” he told the club’s website.

“It doesn’t matter to me whether I am in a supporting role on the bench or a carrying force on the pitch.”

Tallinna Kalevi’s season is already well underway having started in March, it runs until November, and after 20 matches they sit in fourth position, in touching distance of a Europa Conference League qualifying spot.

His decision to carry on rivals the longevity of another former Red in James Milner. The, now Brighton midfielder, made his senior debut in November 2002, 19 months after Klavan.

Both are 37 years of age and have played professional football for more than 40 years combined – a decade of that time was spent at Liverpool between Milner (eight years) and Klavan (two).

The duo played 45 times together at Liverpool and while Milner continues in the Premier League, Klavan could make his first appearance in 321 days when Tallinna Kalev meet Pärnu JK Vaprus on Saturday.

Go well, Ragnar!