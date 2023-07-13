In a fast-developing story, Jordan Henderson is claimed to have accepted the offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq.

The Liverpool FC captain, it is claimed by journalist Fabrizio Romano, held talks with Jurgen Klopp on Thursday morning and has been given the ‘green light’ on the move.

It is reported that Henderson has a contract agreed and a verbal agreement to join Steven Gerrard’s side in the Middle East, with reports earlier indicating he has been offered around £700,000 PER WEEK in wages, on a three-year contract.

However, while Henderson has reportedly accepted the personal terms, he has two years left on his current Reds’ contract and therefore Al Ettifaq must now agree a price with Liverpool.

“Deal now depends on Liverpool and Al Ettifaq discussing on the fee, no chance to let him leave for free,” writes Romano.

Thus far, Liverpool haven’t received an offer from the Saudi side, but several Merseyside-based journalists have claimed that the club will want in the region of £20 million for their skipper.

The reputable Paul Joyce writes in the Times that “Liverpool would seek a fee in the region of £20 million should the player look to move on.”

Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy reports similarly, saying: “Liverpool would expect around double the £10m fee being reported […] given the two years left on his contract, his status as club captain and England international. Al Ahli’s £30m valuation of Riyad Mahrez would be a reference point.”

No player in Liverpool history has lifted as many different trophies as Henderson has as captain, having won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

He joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011 for £16 million, and has made 492 appearances for the club.