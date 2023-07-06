★ PREMIUM
Saints’ Lavia price tag & mad Mbappe ‘£170m’ claim – Latest LFC News

Thurday’s news brought reports of a lofty price for Liverpool’s top target, a wild rumour about a name you may recognise and a fitness update for the Egyptian King.

 

Southampton “confident” of Lavia fee

Liverpool continue to circle Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, but his current employers aren’t keen to let him go on the cheap.

The Saints are said to be “confident” of securing a fee of around £50 million, a figure which would be an extraordinary outlay for a teenager despite his talent.

Sky Sports‘ Melissa Reddy reported that the price tag could be enough to put the Reds, as well as their rivals for Lavia’s signature, off a potential deal.

Reddy suggested that the midfielder may have to express an explicit desire to join Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in order to drive the price down and that Liverpool’s approach thus far this summer has been to “extract value for the right profile” in their business.

Let’s hope we can bring that fee down in the coming weeks because he certainly looks like a top player to us!

 

3 things today: Salah’s toe & Agent Harvey

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 28, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool continue to keep an eye on Levi Colwill with his Chelsea future under new boss Mauricio Pochettino still uncertain

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 04: Kylian Mbappe of France speaks to the media in the post match press conference after the team's victory during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA)

  • Thursday’s silly season rumour comes in the form of a £170 million offer for Kylian Mbappe, according to Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre

  • Steven Gerrard has poached yet another member of Liverpool’s staff as he prepares to take charge of Al-Ettifaq

  • Liverpool will play a pre-season game on English soil with an August meeting at Deepdale against SV Darmstadt

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

2NJCT64 Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City in Leipzig, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreas Gora)

  • Gabriel Jesus has pinpointed William Saliba’s injury as the point where Arsenal lost the title, we all know it was actually Granit Xhaka losing his head at Anfield, though (Daily Mail)

  • It has been a busy day for the Gunners, with Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber set for medicals while Xhaka himself prepares to move away (Sky Sports)

 

Video of the day

It’s always fun and games behind the scenes when the players are on media duty, and the latest video from the club is no exception!

