Thurday’s news brought reports of a lofty price for Liverpool’s top target, a wild rumour about a name you may recognise and a fitness update for the Egyptian King.

Southampton “confident” of Lavia fee

Liverpool continue to circle Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, but his current employers aren’t keen to let him go on the cheap.

The Saints are said to be “confident” of securing a fee of around £50 million, a figure which would be an extraordinary outlay for a teenager despite his talent.

Sky Sports‘ Melissa Reddy reported that the price tag could be enough to put the Reds, as well as their rivals for Lavia’s signature, off a potential deal.

Reddy suggested that the midfielder may have to express an explicit desire to join Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in order to drive the price down and that Liverpool’s approach thus far this summer has been to “extract value for the right profile” in their business.

Let’s hope we can bring that fee down in the coming weeks because he certainly looks like a top player to us!

3 things today: Salah’s toe & Agent Harvey

Mohamed Salah has not been suffering with a broken toe, despite recent claims suggesting otherwise

Liverpool continue to keep an eye on Levi Colwill with his Chelsea future under new boss Mauricio Pochettino still uncertain

Harvey Elliott appears to be laying the groundwork on that deal with a cryptic comment on the defender’s Instagram post

Latest Liverpool FC news

Thursday’s silly season rumour comes in the form of a £170 million offer for Kylian Mbappe, according to Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre

Steven Gerrard has poached yet another member of Liverpool’s staff as he prepares to take charge of Al-Ettifaq

Liverpool will play a pre-season game on English soil with an August meeting at Deepdale against SV Darmstadt

Latest chat from elsewhere

Gabriel Jesus has pinpointed William Saliba’s injury as the point where Arsenal lost the title, we all know it was actually Granit Xhaka losing his head at Anfield, though (Daily Mail)

It has been a busy day for the Gunners, with Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber set for medicals while Xhaka himself prepares to move away (Sky Sports)

Video of the day

