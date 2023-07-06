Liverpool are continuing to monitor the situation of Chelsea defender Levi Colwill as his immediate Stamford Bridge future remains uncertain.

The Reds main priority this season has been to restock the midfield area, with the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai providing Jurgen Klopp with a welcome boost in the middle of the park.

Romeo Lavia is being widely touted as the next priority for the summer rebuild, but reports last month suggested that Liverpool are also in the market for a defensive signing in the current window.

Micky van de Ven and Goncalo Inacio are among the names who have been linked to Anfield, but a speculative move for Chelsea‘s young centre-back appears to still be on the table.

Reports in April indicated that the Reds were “ready to raid” Stamford Bridge, with Man City also circling around the player.

football.london have since added fuel to the fire, with Chelsea writer Bobby Vincent reporting that Liverpool “remain interested” in the 20-year-old despite Chelsea‘s determination to keep hold of the player.

Vincent wrote on Wednesday evening that new manager Mauricio Pochettino is set for talks with Colwill in the coming weeks to discuss plans for the defender as the club look to tie the youngster down for the foreseeable future.

It is thought that the centre-back is keen to ensure that he will receive first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge next season as he looks to continue his development following an impressive loan spell with Brighton.

Liverpool are said to be keeping a watchful eye on the situation and have “enquired multiple times” over Colwill’s availability, with David Lynch telling Redmen TV that the Reds would not be perturbed by a high price tag and would jump at a “hint of possibility” to sign the England under-21 international.

The Reds are looking to strengthen their back line amid fitness troubles among existing defenders and after a system change which saw the side operate with a back three in possession last season.

Colwill is a left-sided centre-back and could slot perfectly alongside Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate at the back, boasting an astronomical ceiling at the tender age of just 20.

Whether Liverpool pull the trigger on a defensive signing remains to be seen, but the Chelsea youngster appears to be at the very top of Klopp’s list of targets despite the challenges that the deal would pose.