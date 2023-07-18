Two of Liverpool’s main men have shown off the impressive shape they have got themselves in ahead of the new season.

Pre-season may have only just got underway, but Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah have clearly been putting the work in over the break and look ready for the new season tomorrow!

Earlier this month it was reported that Alexander-Arnold had taken just one week off between his England commitments and reporting back for training with the Reds, embarking on an intense fitness regime in the United States.

Salah is renowned for his bulletproof abs that he regularly displays on holidays or after a big goal against Man United, but it appears Trent wants to provide the Egyptian King with some competition.

The pair posed for a shirtless photo upon their return to pre-season with the squad, with Liverpool’s No. 66 posting the image to his Instagram account with the simple but effective caption: “Workin.”

Both Salah and Alexander-Arnold returned to training with the squad three days after the first set of players due to their international exploits, before jetting off to the Reds’ training camp in Germany.

Liverpool will face Karlsruher and Greuther Furth during their time at the Baden-Wurttemberg base, before travelling to Singapore later this month for two more friendlies against Leicester and Bayern Munich.

Pre-season is scheduled to be rounded off with a clash against Darmstadt at Preston North End’s Deepdale Stadium on August 7, before the real business commences away at Chelsea on August 13.

Salah and Alexander-Arnold will be hoping to play a significant role in returning the Reds to their full potential after a disappointing 2022/23 saw Jurgen Klopp’s side fall out of the top four for the first time in seven years.

If their physical condition is anything to go by, the two of them are already raring to go ahead of a huge campaign both individually and collectively.