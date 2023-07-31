Jurgen Klopp has poured cold water over reports linking the Reds with a move for Kylian Mbappe in his own unique, lighthearted style.

Death, taxes and Liverpool being linked to Mbappe.

As arguably the current best player on the planet finds himself embroiled in a transfer saga which nobody seems to have the solution to, reports have once again surfaced of audacious efforts to bring Mbappe to Anfield.

On this occasion, a loan move is being posited as the forward desperately seeks a way out of PSG that allows him to fulfil his dream of moving to Real Madrid next summer.

The Mirror reported on Saturday evening that the Frenchman was being targeted by the Reds on a 12-month deal following the news that he snubbed an offer from Saudi Arabia side Al-Hilal.

Predictably, Klopp laughed off the latest rumours and revealed that it is something he jokes about at Liverpool, citing “financial conditions” as the main reason that a deal wouldn’t be possible.

“We laugh about it. I can say that I think he’s a really good player, but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all,” Klopp told Sky Germany.

“I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now, but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it.”

The Ligue 1 champions have declared that they will not give Mbappe game time next season should he refuse to extend his deal which is set to expire next summer.

It leaves the 24-year-old in urgent need of a new club, even on a temporary basis, in order to avoid a year of sitting on the sidelines.

Klopp did joke that higher powers at the club could “surprise” him with a spectacular signing, but he added that it would be an unprecedented move based on his time on Merseyside.

He continued: “It’s possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me, but that hasn’t happened in the eight years that I’ve been here. That would be the first time.”

The pool of clubs that could feasibly afford to bring in a player of Mbappe’s quality is extremely small, but the admiration with which he has spoken about Liverpool in the past makes the rumour an easy one to conjure up in situations such as this.

It is always nice to dream, but it is fair to say that we can rule out any possibility of seeing Mbappe in a red shirt next season!