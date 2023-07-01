Dominik Szoboszlai is set to become Jurgen Klopp‘s second midfield signing of the summer, so what are the latest details of the deal?

The 22-year-old was first reported to have held discussions with the club when The Athletic‘s David Ornstein wrote that Liverpool were pursuing what was then considered a “complicated” transfer.

Interest in the player was initially played down by Liverpool, but that stance was quickly altered and David Lynch reported for This Is Anfield that “optimism” was growing at the club over the possibility of completing the deal.

Newcastle were also thought to be strong contenders for the Hungarian’s signature, but Sky Sports‘ Melissa Reddy, among others, indicated that the player’s preference was a move to Merseyside.

Progress soon followed, with the Reds opting to trigger a release clause in the midfielder’s contract to secure a deal worth around £60 million shortly before the June 30 deadline.

Bundesliga journalist and This Is Anfield contributor, Chris Williams, tweeted on Friday that Liverpool initially attempted to negotiate a “two tranche payment” with RB Leipzig, but that offer was refused by the German club.

The agreement between the two clubs now just leaves the usual transfer formalities, with Paul Joyce of the Times tweeting on Saturday that Szoboszlai has been granted permission from RB Leipzig to travel to Merseyside to undergo his medical checks.

The length of the contract which will be offered to Szoboszlai is currently unknown, but it is likely to fall in line with the five-year deal given to Alexis Mac Allister last month that expires in 2028.

It looks like we may not have to wait much longer to see Liverpool’s latest recruit in a red shirt, with official confirmation almost certain to be a matter of when rather than if.

Klopp’s summer rebuild is taking shape nicely and the new Premier League season is still another six weeks away!